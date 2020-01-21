When is the 2020 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, schedule, how to live stream, more about Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the big game for the first time in 50 years, and they will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. While Patrick Mahomes leads one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, the Chiefs actually boast one of the most improved defenses over the second half of the season. As for the 49ers, they appear to be one of the most complete teams in the league -- and capable of slowing down the Chiefs' offense.

Kansas City is hot off the heels of a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs have trailed by double digits in both of their two postseason games this year, but have struck back and won both matchups by double digits. Mahomes dazzled with both his legs and arm -- and he threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Chiefs in rushing yards with 53 and another touchdown. The 49ers, on the other hand, dominated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship from beginning to end. Raheem Mostert put together a career performance, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, both of these two historic NFL franchises will duke it out with a chance to become world champions. But which Sunday should you mark on your calendar? When, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV?

We've got you covered with all the information you need:

When is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV (which stands for Super Bowl 54, in case you don't read Roman numerals) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium.

How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast through the following channels:

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?

We don't know yet! But we will soon. This weekend's conference championships will whittle the field down from four to two teams. Either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tennessee Titans will represent the AFC, while either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers will represent the NFC. CBSSports.com is loaded with coverage and predictions for the AFC and NFC title games.

Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIV as it develops.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.