When is the 2020 Super Bowl: Date, TV channel, how to stream, everything to know for Super Bowl LIV

With Super Bowl LIII in the books, and the Patriots having notched their sixth Super Bowl title it's time to start thinking about Super Bowl LIV. While there's no way to make a prediction regarding who will be playing in the Super Bowl next year (we need to let 2019 breathe a bit first), we know where it's going to be and we know where you can watch it.

Even though it's too early to pick, there are some odds out. The conference champion participants are, of course, among the favorites. But you never know what a new league year is going to bring, particularly with free agency and the NFL Draft upcoming.

So, here's what you need to know to watch Super Bowl LIV.

When the the 2020 Super Bowl?

The game will be almost a year to the day from 2019's game on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Where will it be played?

Miami will host the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010. Hard Rock Stadium will host for the first time since its renovations which began in 2015 and ended in 2016.

What channel will the Super Bowl be on?

Fox will be hosting next year's Super Bowl, and it can streamed on fuboTV.

Obviously CBS Sports will be with fans every step of the way come the 2019 season (and everything leading up to that season). It's sure to be another exciting year, as Tom Brady tries to further cement his legacy, Drew Brees tries to add to his and Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff try to build one of their own. With that being said, there are always a few dark horses, so anyone could play in Super Bowl LIV.