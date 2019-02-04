When is the 2020 Super Bowl: Date, TV channel, how to stream, everything to know for Super Bowl LIV
The game is coming back to Miami
With Super Bowl LIII in the books, and the Patriots having notched their sixth Super Bowl title it's time to start thinking about Super Bowl LIV. While there's no way to make a prediction regarding who will be playing in the Super Bowl next year (we need to let 2019 breathe a bit first), we know where it's going to be and we know where you can watch it.
Even though it's too early to pick, there are some odds out. The conference champion participants are, of course, among the favorites. But you never know what a new league year is going to bring, particularly with free agency and the NFL Draft upcoming.
So, here's what you need to know to watch Super Bowl LIV.
When the the 2020 Super Bowl?
The game will be almost a year to the day from 2019's game on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Where will it be played?
Miami will host the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010. Hard Rock Stadium will host for the first time since its renovations which began in 2015 and ended in 2016.
What channel will the Super Bowl be on?
Fox will be hosting next year's Super Bowl, and it can streamed on fuboTV.
Obviously CBS Sports will be with fans every step of the way come the 2019 season (and everything leading up to that season). It's sure to be another exciting year, as Tom Brady tries to further cement his legacy, Drew Brees tries to add to his and Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff try to build one of their own. With that being said, there are always a few dark horses, so anyone could play in Super Bowl LIV.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Super Bowl: Location, more details
All the info you need regarding Super Bowl LIV
-
Pick Six Podcast Super Bowl edition
The Patriots are champions yet again; Ryan Wilson and John Breech join Will Brinson to break...
-
Super Bowl prop bet results
Here are results of the prop bets in Super Bowl 53 so far
-
Goff takes blame for Super Bowl loss
Goff struggled in his first Super Bowl as the high-scoring Rams offense managed only three...
-
Here are this year's Super Bowl ads
Check out some of the Super Bowl ads before they air during the game on Sunday
-
Maroon 5's Super Bowl LIII halftime show
Adam Levine and friends took the Super Bowl LIII halftime stage in Atlanta