When is the 2020 Super Bowl: Schedule, time, date, how to live stream, TV channel, more about Super Bowl LIV
Everything you need to know about this year's title game
With Super Bowl Sunday around the corner, we know the final matchup can only be one of a few different scenarios. No matter which teams win this Sunday, Super Bowl LIV figures to be a juicy matchup, with Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, an underdog Tennessee Titans team and physical San Francisco 49ers defense all in play.
When, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV, though? Which Sunday should you mark on your calendar?
We've got you covered with all the information you need:
When is Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV (which stands for Super Bowl 54, in case you don't read Roman numerals) will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium.
How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?
Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast through the following channels:
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.
Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?
We don't know yet! But we will soon. This weekend's conference championships will whittle the field down from four to two teams. Either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tennessee Titans will represent the AFC, while either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers will represent the NFC. CBSSports.com is loaded with coverage and predictions for the AFC and NFC title games.
Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIV as it develops.
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mattress Mack wants to put $1M on Titans
Mattress Mack is back in the gambling spotlight
-
How to watch AFC, NFC championships
Everything you need to know to catch both conference championships this weekend
-
Garrett on accepting NYG OC position
Garrett also detailed his offensive coaching philosophy as well as offering his thoughts on...
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
How the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl
The Chiefs are chasing their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, and here's how they can pull...
-
Packers vs 49ers odds, top picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and 49ers
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game