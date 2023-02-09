Kickoff will be here in a matter of days. We're down to one final game in the NFL season: Super Bowl LVII. To punch their tickets to Arizona, the Chiefs took care of business in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and the Eagles had a convincing victory over the 49ers.

This year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the first since the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12

Chiefs vs. Eagles in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(4) 49ers 41, (7) Seahawks 23

(4) Jaguars 31, (5) Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34, (7) Dolphins 31

(6) Giants 31, (3) Vikings 24

(3) Bengals 24, (6) Ravens 17

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31, (4) Buccaneers 14

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Eagles 38, (6) Giants 7

(1) Chiefs 27, (4) Jaguars 20

Sunday, Jan. 22

(2) 49ers 19, (5) Cowboys 12

(3) Bengals 27, (2) Bills 10

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship

Eagles 31, 49ers 7

AFC Championship

Chiefs 23, Bengals 20