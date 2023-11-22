The Detroit Lions are off to their best start in over 60 years and are entering their annual Thanksgiving game in the best position they have been in going into the holiday in decades. The Lions have hosted a Thanksgiving game since 1934, compiling a 37-43-2 record.

Detroit has lost on Turkey Day for the last six years, but this year they are favored to come out on top. The Lions are currently 8-2 and will face the 4-6 Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

This year, the Lions are not only expected to make the playoffs, but they are in the fight for the No. 1 seed. Detroit currently owns a comfortable 2.5-game lead over the Vikings for the top spot in the NFC North and are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions' last win on Thanksgiving

Detroit's last Thanksgiving victory was in 2016, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-13.

The Lions and Vikings both went into the game 6-4 and both only scored one touchdown in the matchup. It was a field goal-fest and kicker Matt Prater had two within the final two minutes of the game, first to tie things up at 13-13, then to win the game.

A Darius Slay interception off Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford set up the final field goal from 40 yards out with just 30 seconds to go in the game.

The Lions were led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Jim Caldwell. It was Bob Quinn's first year as the GM. Things were a lot different then.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Last time Detroit started 8-2

Following their comeback 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears, the Lions sit at their best start through 10 games since the 1962 season.

In 1962, they finished 11-3 and were second in the NFL Western Conference, behind the 13-1 Green Bay Packers. They went on to win the Playoff Bowl 17-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Playoff Bowl was played between the runners-up of each conference for third place in the league.

The quarterbacks on their roster that year were Earl Morrall and Milt Plum, along with Nick Pietrosante and Ken Webb, who played quarterback and running back.

Last time Lions made playoffs

Detroit last made the playoffs in 2016, the same year their last Thanksgiving win occurred, with a 9-7 record. They lost 26-6 to the Seattle Seahawks in the wild card round. Their last playoff win was in 1991, when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 in the divisional round. They lost the following week 41-10 to Washington in the NFC Championship Game.

Lions Thanksgiving results since 1934