When Vikings and Rams clash Thursday, there will be nearly half a billion dollars on the field

Nowadays, evaluation of NFL contracts tends to comes down to guaranteed money.A five-year, $100-million deal, for example, might actually only be a three-year, $30-million deal when you get rid of the conditional bonuses, potential team savings and so forth.

And yet that doesn't mean NFL teams aren't failing to dole out the cash when it comes to guaranteed contracts.

No one's (yet) gone above and beyond like Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who landed a fully guaranteed deal during his anticipated free agency tour in March. But players are still raking in the dough on lucrative extensions. And no one's spending more money in 2018 than the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, who together have combined to dish out almost half a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts, according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry and Jeremy Willis.

Thursday night's clash between the Rams and Vikings -- who have Kirk Cousins, remember -- is an immediate example of guaranteed money at work in today's NFL, as Thiry and Willis note. Between just those two teams, there's a whopping $448,269,294 tied to players who will see the field for "Thursday Night Football," and that's not necessarily the kind of money that goes away when those players are traded or released.

No one is outpacing the Bears and the Rams, though.

Per ESPN's research, Chicago is spending $238.6 million in 2018, while Los Angeles is spending $238.3 million. The Rams would have edged the Bears if it weren't for Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders (insert Jon Gruden joke), but they haven't exactly shied away from throwing cash around, either. Just this offseason, they've given almost $90 million guaranteed to star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, traded for receiver Brandin Cooks and reset the running back market by re-signing Todd Gurley.

The Vikings come in third on ESPN's list, spending $209.9 million in 2018, while the Cleveland Browns ($187.6 million) and Atlanta Falcons ($166.3 million) come after that.