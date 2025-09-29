FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has already surpassed all expectations that came with the team signing him to a one-year, $3 million contract on the first day of free agency in March. Williams ranks fifth in the entire NFL in rushing yards (312), tied for second in rushing touchdowns (four) and eighth in yards per carry (5.0, minimum 35 carries).

Williams is clearly the Cowboys' bell cow back, especially after going for 85 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 20 carries in Dallas' 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 4. However, the 25-year-old needs a reliable back to spell him across a 17-game season.

Seven-year veteran Miles Sanders has been serving as Dallas' backup, but he suffered an ankle injury against Green Bay. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer feels like Sanders will still be able to suit up Sunday at the New York Jets.

If Sanders doesn't heal to the team's liking ahead of playing at the Jets' MetLife Stadium -- a venue notorious for its turf surface that leaves players, home and away, seemingly more susceptible to injuries -- it could be worth giving him the week off. Last season, both starting edge rushers, DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Micah Parsons (ankle sprain), suffered multi-week injuries in Dallas' 20-15 Week 4 win at the Giants, who also play at MetLife. On Sunday, Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

That could open the door for fifth-round rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who compared himself and his speed on draft day to Lions Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs, to make his NFL debut. There was a rumor about Blue's work ethic coming out of the University of Texas, a claim Cowboys running backs coach Derrick Foster shot down in training camp. Schottenheimer described Blue as "very close" to actually suiting up for the first time with Blue meeting his challenge of being more "consistent" in practice.

"Very close. I'll say that again. I've said it a number of times, he's practicing really, really well. I challenged him a few weeks ago on being consistent," Schottenheimer said. "He's done that. He's becoming one of our best offensive practice squad players. He gives the defense an incredible look with his speed and playmaking ability, so very close."

Another element that could factor into Blue being active could be the Cowboys' desire to keep fullback Hunter Luepke plugged in as a core special teamer, something they had to adjust Sunday with Sanders dealing with the ankle issue.

Perhaps Blue and his 21-year-old legs will be of use to Schottenheimer and the Cowboys at New York on Sunday. The true test will come not in a game, but in practice.