FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones typically operates with a "deadlines make deals" mindset when negotiating mega contracts for his star players, but he's really pushing it with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Just one week from Thursday, Dallas will kick off the 2025 NFL season in Philadelphia against the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, and Parsons and the team remain embroiled in negotiations. The latest update is that the Cowboys have medically cleared the 26-year-old Parsons to practice after a Friday MRI came back clean on the area he has been using to justify not suiting up since training camp began.

"Yeah, again, there's always a chance for more tests and things like that, but at this time we do [consider Parsons cleared for practice]," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. "Yes."

In response, the four-time Pro Bowler is seeking out a second opinion on his back, per NFL Media. Parsons was spotted going through security at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday. He's not skipping practice in doing so since Dallas returns to the practice field on Friday after having Wednesday and Thursday off.

These latest actions plus Parsons publicly announcing a trade request on Twitter back on Aug. 1 have cast legitimate doubt about his Cowboys' future. So let's take a look at whether or not a trade will actually go down, when the final hold-in of the 2025 offseason could end and what number could finally get this deal over the finish line.

Will there be trade?

Almost certainly not. Here was Jones' response to Parsons a day later, on Aug. 2, out at training camp.

"I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this," Jones said.

Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, Parsons' BFF on the team, reiterated on Monday after practice that Parsons "most definitely" wants to be a Cowboy.

"Most definitely," Diggs said Monday when asked if he thinks Parsons still wants to be a Cowboy. "I've heard him say before he plays the game for us. We go out there blood, sweat and tears. We work out together, train together. It's really him being with us at the end of the day. I know for sure he wants to be out there with us and just help his team win. This is home, like this is his family. So why wouldn't he want to be here?"

Things would have to deteriorate at a nuclear level for Parsons to be traded.

When will the Parsons saga actually end?

The real answer is when Jones decides he wants to engage with David Mulugheta, Parsons' agent, and actually hammer out contract details with him in the picture, along with Parsons himself. Jones was willing to wait until mere hours before kickoff in Week 1 at the Cleveland Browns before re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

Agent's Take: Putting Jerry Jones' 'handshake' agreement with Cowboys star Micah Parsons into context Joel Corry

After Monday's practice, Prescott himself expressed faith that a deal or enough of an assurance of an agreement would take place for Parsons to take the field on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. That's because of his experience a year ago.

"I've got confidence [he'll be on the field in Week 1]. I've told y'all that back when, and I'm just going off experience, honestly," Prescott said Monday. "So I've got confidence in that, just hoping -- which I know he is -- he's ready to play."

So, the back-and-forth could conclude within a week's time, but if it doesn't, a resolution during the 2025 season is a possibility, as is next offseason following the application of the franchise tag. Ultimately, there will most likely be a long-term resolution to this conflict by next offseason, but it could occur as soon as within the next seven days.

What number could get this contract over the finish line?

Parsons is the NFL's first player since sacks became an individual statistic in 1982 to have 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons in the league. Hall of Famer Reggie White accomplished the feat in his first four seasons played, but not in the league. Parson's 330 quarterback pressures since being drafted 12th overall in 2021 are also tied for the most in the league with Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to TruMedia.

Parsons additionally paces the NFL with a 20.3% quarterback pressure rate (minimum 1,000 pass rushes) since 2021. The Cowboys' defensive expected points added (EPA) per play when Parsons is on the field is the best in the NFL since 2021. When off the field in that same span, Dallas has the league's worst EPA per play, per CBS Sports Research.

Cowboys defensive EPA/Play with Micah Parsons on/off field, since 2021 On Field Off Field Defensive EPA/Play 0.08 -0.04 NFL Rank 1st Last

His next contract will have to make him the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback. An average per year salary figure $41.2 million over five years would make him the highest non-QB in APY, just in front of Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt ($41 million APY). A contract length of five years would likely be enough for the pact to suit Jones' comfort level.