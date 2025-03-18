Welcome to Week 2 of Aaron Rodgers watch, as we await the 2025 decision from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Maybe Rodgers hasn't looked like a star quarterback since 2021, but there's still a market for him this offseason. Will he join the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers or retire? Or maybe there's another option.

According to The Athletic, Rodgers is waiting to hear back from the Minnesota Vikings concerning their potential interest in him. This was reported late last week, so it's anyone's guess when the Vikings will get back to Rodgers -- or when he will make his final decision. Then again, after we saw Rodgers walking the sand in his backward hat, donning a blanket with his headphones in, maybe retirement is very much in play.

Rodgers is now 41 years old, and he's a very accomplished player. The Green Bay Packers legend is a Super Bowl champion (XLV), Super Bowl MVP, four-time NFL MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL passing touchdowns leader and currently No. 7 on the all-time passing yards list with 62,952 yards. Rodgers has also made the most money in NFL history. Did you know that?

Some point to Kirk Cousins as the legendary money master since he's been franchise-tagged so many times. Others would imagine it's the GOAT, Tom Brady. Nope. It's actually Rodgers.

Check out the top 10 highest earners in NFL history, via Over The Cap.

Rank Player Years active Career earnings 1 QB Aaron Rodgers 2005‑present $381,692,206 2 QB Matthew Stafford 2009‑present $364,000,000 3 QB Tom Brady 2000‑2022 $317,619,794 4 QB Matt Ryan 2008‑2022 $306,205,882 5 QB Russell Wilson 2012‑present $305,340,123 6 QB Kirk Cousins 2012‑present $293,969,288 7 QB Drew Brees 2001‑2020 $273,933,000 8 QB Ben Roethlisberger 2004‑2021 $266,724,382 9 QB Peyton Manning 1998‑2015 $247,714,000 10 QB Dak Prescott 2016-present $247,687,392

So, Rodgers doesn't exactly need the money in 2025. He's done pretty well for himself! But money still could be something that drags this process out even more.