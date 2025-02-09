Football's finale is an annual cultural event for reasons beyond just the action on the field and Sunday's game featuring Kansas City and Philadelphia will be no different. There are plenty of notable on-field storylines such as K.C. looking to become the first team in history to win three straight titles in the modern era and Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia looking to avenge their loss to Kansas City two years ago.

Millions of casual fans will gather for parties filled with food and drinks and will eagerly await the halftime show, clever commercials or a few glimpses of a pop star with plenty of style. Even those not looking to make a wager on the field can play squares or make football bets with friends.



Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

Date Sunday, Feb. 9

Sunday, Feb. 9 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Point spread: Kansas City -1.5

Kansas City -1.5 Money line Kansas City -125, Philadelphia +105

Kansas City -125, Philadelphia +105 Total 49.5 points

Preview

Kansas City is looking to become the first NFL franchise to win three consecutive championships in the modern-day era, following its 25-22 victory last year over San Francisco in the Super Bowl. Two seasons ago, Kansas City defeated Philadelphia 38-35 in a wild shootout, and Philadelphia will look to avenge that defeat while stopping Kansas City from making an indelible imprint on the history books.

The last professional franchise in the top four North American sports leagues to capture three consecutive titles is the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, who accomplished the feat from 2000-02.

Kansas City and Philadelphia last met in Week 11 of the 2023 season, when Philadelphia rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to record a 21-17 triumph at Kansas City. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to lead Philadelphia to victory.

What to know about Kansas City

Many of the same key characters are involved in this Super Bowl as there were two years ago when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in one of the more entertaining championship showdowns in recent memory.

However, the historical implications of this matchup for the players, coaches and franchises are stealing the headlines and providing the bulk of the backdrop for Eagles vs. Chiefs. There are numerous compelling storylines on both sides, owing to a decidedly different aura from when the clubs last battled for the championship.

First and foremost, Kansas City is looking to become the first NFL franchise in the modern era to win three consecutive championships. The storied combination of New England coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady won six Super Bowls together, but never more than two in a row. If successful in its quest, Kansas City would not only make an indelible imprint in the history books but would become a strong contender for perhaps the most dynastic franchise in the game's storied history. It would also be the club's fourth Super Bowl title in the past five seasons.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is widely considered a generational talent, led Kansas City to a 31-20 victory over San Francisco in 2020, followed by a 31-9 loss to Brady and Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl the following year. The title in 2020 broke a 50-year skid for the franchise, but it was just a sign of things to come for Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and their supporting cast.

Kansas City has overcome 10-point deficits in each of the past two Super Bowls, including the matchup with Philadelphia. The resilience and clutch performances amid the highest stakes have already catapulted Mahomes to the short list of the most distinguished postseason quarterbacks of all time, alongside the likes of Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman.

The coaches also have plenty at stake. A sometimes-overlooked storyline is that Reid spent 14 seasons as Philadelphia's head coach. He was let go after the 2012 season having led the club to six conference championship games and one Super Bowl appearance, but no titles. With a win Sunday, Reid would tie former Pittsburgh coach Chuck Knoll with four NFL championships. Only Belichick has more with six.

What to know about Philadelphia

Mahomes isn't the only quarterback in the Super Bowl with massive expectations and pressure. His counterpart, Philadelphia's Hurts, often comes under scrutiny as many football observers have wondered whether the dual-threat playmaker is capable of leading a franchise to a coveted championship.

But many football observers seem to have forgotten that Hurts arguably outplayed Mahomes in the Super Bowl two years ago. He threw for 308 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns/. Mahomes threw for a modest 182 yards on 21-of-27 passing, but led the club to three fourth quarter scores that included two of his three touchdown passes.

Conversely, Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni, a volatile and polarizing figure among both fans of the club and football analysts, is looking to silence his critics in resounding fashion by winning the Super Bowl in his second appearance among four seasons with the franchise. Philadelphia won its only championship in 2018 behind a memorable run on the shoulders of career backup quarterback Nick Foles and former coach Doug Pederson, but a second title has been elusive.

Last year, following a 10-1 start, Philadelphia stumbled down the stretch and suffered a first-round playoff exit with a 32-9 loss in the wild-card round. The team appeared to lose interest amid a rumored feud between the quarterback Hurts and Sirianni, and many observers wondered whether the cantankerous Sirianni would retain his job for this season. Philadelphia appeared to fix whatever locker room tension existed and rolled to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind a 14-3 mark in the regular season.

Although Mahomes and Reid understandably are generating the bulk of the media attention ahead of their potentially historical feats, Hurts and Sirianni's redemptive story could steal the show should Philadelphia emerge victorious.

SportsLine's stable of experts has entered picks for the Super Bowl, and the SportsLine Projection Model says one team covers in more than 50% of simulations.

