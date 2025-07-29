Injuries continue to pile up along the Dallas Cowboys offensive line following Tyler Guyton's knee injury, a day after guard Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck during training camp. While Guyton's situation is not season-ending, the projected starter at left tackle is questionable for Week 1 with a 4-to-6 week timeline for a return.

The Cowboys open the season on Sept. 4 against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles with a need up front if Guyton is unavailable. Who could step up for Dallas in Guyton's absence as the primary protector for Dak Prescott?

Options -- while unproven -- are available to the Cowboys with the preseason acting as much-needed, hands-on experience at the position over the next several weeks. Hakeem Adeniji signed in April and is back to 100% after a knee injury forced him to sit out the entire 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns. His ability to immediately contribute with Guyton on the mend might be just what the team needs as a veteran option.

Asim Richards enters his third season in Dallas and sixth-round pick Ajani Cornelius could be tasked with reps as a rookie. While he started at right tackle for Oregon last season, Cornelius might be better-suited at guard in the NFL -- unless the Cowboys see something they like during training camp.

Former 2022 fifth-round draft pick Matt Waletzko will get a look, too. He came in with starter Tyler Smith a few years ago, but hasn't enjoyed the same level of success or opportunity. Perhaps that changes over the next few weeks with Dallas thin at the line of scrimmage.

La'el Collins on the practice squad started games for the Cowboys previously, but he hasn't played a snap in an NFL game since 2022. He would only be tapped in an emergency situation if Dallas endures further injuries up front.

2025 season crucial for Guyton's development

Initially, it was feared Guyton had torn his ACL. The ligament being intact means Guyton will take it easy in August and make sure his knee is back to full strength before making a return.

Guyton struggled early as a rookie last season after allowing 11 pressures and four sacks during the Cowboys' first four games along with being whistled for seven penalties. However, the recently retired Tyron Smith expressed encouragement by Guyton's work ethic and willingness to listen, two factors that were going to be staples of his expected improvement in 2025.

"He wants to put in the work," Smith said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He just needs a little technique work, which he's doing right now. I feel like it's going to be a different type of year for him to slow the game down and get the rookie nerves out. I think he's building more confidence in his technique because he's learning a lot more now."