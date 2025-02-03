PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley's first season with the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have been scripted any better. Barkley's impact on the Eagles was immediate, as he rewrote the franchise record books and was a main contributor toward the Eagles advancing to their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season, setting the franchise record for 100+ yard games in a season (11). He continues that success in the playoffs, rushing for 100+ yards in all three playoff games and set a franchise record with 205 rushing yards in the driving snow in the divisional round. Add in the seven rushing touchdowns of 60+ yards (also an NFL record) and Saquon's first season with the Eagles has been sensational.

Barkley's 2024 season is among the greatest seasons by an individual player in NFL history. A Super Bowl championship for the Eagles could seal Barkley's 2024 season as the greatest ever.

As Super Bowl LIX approaches, these are the greatest individual seasons by a player in the Super Bowl era. The impact of these seasons carries significant weight along with the impressive statistics, as championships (or playing for a championship) play a factor in what constitutes the greatest individual seasons.

10. Tom Brady (2007 Patriots)

Brady once held the NFL record for touchdown passes in a season, throwing 50 in a 2007 campaign which he won MVP and the Patriots had a 16-0 regular season. He led the NFL in completion percentage (68.6%), passing yards (4,806), touchdown rate (8.7%), yards per attempt (8.3) and passer rating (117.4) in one of the greatest seasons ever for a quarterback.

If the Patriots would have won Super Bowl XLII over the Giants, this has a case for the greatest season ever. Brady completed 70.6% of his passes with six touchdowns to three interceptions and had a 96.0 passer rating. He had the most passing touchdowns (56) and third-most passing yards (5,543) in a season (including playoffs), adding to his historic campaign.

9. Jerry Rice (1987 49ers)

No matter how the 1987 season with replacement players is dissected, Rice held one of the most prestigious records at his position for 20 years, Rice had 22 receiving touchdowns in that 1987 season for the 49ers, but accomplished the feat in just 12 games. He averaged 1.83 touchdowns a game

Rice also led the league in receiving yards per game (89.8) and was runner-up in the MVP voting to John Elway. Even with Rice's historic season, the 49ers finished 13-2 but bowed out in the divisional round of the playoffs, a game Rice was held to three catches for 28 yards.

8. Devin Hester (2006 Bears)

The impact Hester had on the Bears in his rookie season was massive in getting Chicago to the Super Bowl. Hester had the greatest season for a returner in the history of the NFL.

Hester led the league in punt return yards (600) and punt return touchdowns (3), while also leading the NFL in kickoff return touchdowns (2). He also had a 108-yard return for a score off a missed field goal. The six return touchdowns in the regular season were an NFL record, making Hester the most dangerous player in the game.

In Super Bowl XLI, Hester returned the game's opening kick for a touchdown, the first touchdown return of an opening kickoff in Super Bowl history and still the only one in Super Bowl history. The seven return touchdowns in a season have not been matched.

The Bears didn't win the Super Bowl, but Hester did his part.

7. Peyton Manning (2013 Broncos)

Manning one-upped his impressive first season in Denver by having one of the best seasons ever for a quarterback. At 37 years old, Manning completed 68.3% of his passes for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns -- both regular-season NFL records. He also threw for an NFL record 342.3 passing yards a game while finishing with a 115.1 passer rating and taking home league MVP honors.

Also shining in the playoffs, Manning threw for 910 yards and five touchdowns while completing 71.1% of his passes. His performance in Super Bowl XLVIII was forgettable, as he committed two turnovers and the Broncos lost 43-8 to the Seahawks.

Manning still has a league record for touchdown passes in a season (60, including playoffs), the only player to throw 60 touchdowns in a season. His 6,387 passing yards are also third-most in a season in NFL history.

6. Saquon Barkley (2024 Eagles)

In an era where the running back seemed to be gone to pasture, Barkley is rewriting the record books for a once dying position. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, the ninth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards. He has seven touchdown runs of 60+ yards this season (including playoffs), an NFL record for a season and three more than the next-highest player. Three touchdown runs of 60+ yards runs have come in the postseason, a feat which no other player has accomplished in their entire playoff career.

Barkley has 2,447 rushing yards this season (including playoffs), 30 yards shy of passing Terrell Davis for the most in a season in NFL history. He also has 2,760 yards from scrimmage, three shy of passing Davis for most in a season in league history (including playoffs). Barkley and Davis are the only players in NFL history to have 400+ rushing yards and 5+ rushing touchdowns in a single postseason. Barkley is also 138 yards away from passing Darren Sproles (2,897) for most all-purpose yards in a single season (including playoffs)

If the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX, Barkley skyrockets up this list.

5. Richard Dent (1985 Bears)

The 1985 Bears are widely regarded as the best single-season defense in NFL history. Dent was one of the stars on that dominant unit, notching 17 sacks and seven forced fumbles in the regular season en route to First Team All-Pro honors. Not only did Dent lead the league in both categories, but he had two interceptions -- including returning one for a touchdown -- that season.

Dent's historic season catapulted in the playoffs, as his six sacks set the NFL record for most sacks in a single postseason (it has since been matched). He won MVP honors in Super Bowl XX after notching 1.5 sacks, three tackles, and two forced fumbles in a 46-10 rout of the Patriots -- sealing the 1985 Bears as one of the greatest teams in NFL history.

Dent finished with 23 sacks, which was the NFL record for sacks in a season (including postseason) until T.J. Watt broke it in 2021. His nine forced fumbles that season (including playoffs) was also a record that stood for 14 years. Dent was also a Super Bowl champion and MVP on one of the greatest teams ever.

4. Lester Hayes (1980 Raiders)

The NFL record for interceptions in a season belongs to Hayes, regular season and playoffs. Hayes is the only player to record 13 interceptions in a season, leading the league in interceptions and interception return yards (273) in 1980. He also won league Defensive Player of the Year honors and was a First Team All-Pro for the 1980 season.

Of course, Hayes' season was the last year the league allowed Stickum in competition. He still is the only player to have 15+ interceptions in a season (including playoffs) with 18, including five in the playoffs -- which is also tied for a league record for the postseason.

The 1980 Raiders were the first wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. Hayes played a massive role in that championship.

3. Dan Marino (1984 Dolphins)

Marino didn't just rewrite the record books in 1984, he obliterated them. He threw for 48 touchdown passes and shattered the previous mark by George Blanda in 1961 and Y.A. Tittle in 1963 (36), becoming the first player to throw for 40 touchdowns in a season. He was the first player to throw for 5,000 yards in a season (5,084), while also leading the league in touchdown rate (8.5%), yards per attempt (9.0), pass yards per game (317.8), and passer rating (108.9) -- all in his first full season as a starting quarterback. He was the first player to have a 100+ passer rating in a 16-game season.

Marino's historic season carried the Dolphins to Super Bowl XIX, before he ran into the buzzsaw that was the 49ers defense in the title game. He still threw for 1,001 yards and eight touchdowns in three playoff games, averaging 333.7 passing yards per game. Marino was the first player to throw for 6,000 yards in a season (6,085, including playoffs) and 50 touchdowns (56). This in an era where the run game was dominant.

This set the standard for the modern NFL.

The standard for pass catchers in a season belongs to Kupp, the only player ever to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season (including playoffs). Kupp won the receiving triple crown, becoming the fourth player since the merger to lead the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). Not only did Kupp lead the league in each of these categories, he dominated his competition in each of these categories -- setting himself up for one of the greatest seasons for a pass catcher ever.

Kupp was far from finished with his 2021 accolades. In addition to winning Offensive Player of the Year, Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after having eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown reception, in the Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kupp finished with a record 33 catches in the postseason, and his 478 receiving yards in playoffs were the second-most in a single postseason in NFL history. His six playoff touchdowns were tied with Jerry Rice for the second-most in a postseason in NFL history.

Kupp joined Rice as the only players in NFL history to win Offensive Player of the Year, the receiving triple crown and Super Bowl MVP -- accomplishing all three in just one season (the only player to ever accomplish that feat in one year). He holds the NFL record for receptions (178) and receiving yards (2,425) in a season, including playoffs. He's tied for second in receiving touchdowns (22) in a season, including playoffs.

This is the greatest season for a pass catcher in NFL history.

1. Terrell Davis (1998 Broncos)

Davis had the greatest season out of anyone in NFL history, as he was dominant from start to finish in 1998. The league MVP that season, Davis led the league in rushing yards (2,008), rushing touchdowns (21), and yards per carry (5.1). He was the fourth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season while also winning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The playoffs was where Davis went to another level. He rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns in three games, averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 156.0 rushing yards per game -- an NFL record. Davis set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season (2,476, including playoffs) and yards from scrimmage in a season (2,762, including playoffs) and rushed for 100+ yards 14 times in that 1998 season.

Davis had 100+ yards in all three postseason games, and was the best player on the Super Bowl XXXIII championship team. His running back records from 1998 still stand to this day -- even if Saquon Barkley is one play away from passing them.

Davis is the only player in NFL history with 2,000 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in a single season and the only 2,000-yard rusher to win the Super Bowl in the same season. The best of the best for an individual season in league history.