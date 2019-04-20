Where is 2019 NFL Draft: Location, schedule, TV, stream, mock drafts, live coverage from CBS Sports HQ
Everything you need to know about this year's draft, which kicks off Thursday
After all those mock drafts, all those rumors and all the anticipation, the 2019 NFL Draft is finally right around the corner.
But where, exactly, is this year's big event being held? You came to the right place. Here's everything you need to know:
Where is the 2019 NFL Draft?
For the first time ever, this year's draft will be held in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.
The draft's main stage will be assembled at First and Broadway and also play host to free draft-week concerts by Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley, among others. Selection Square, where team tables are set up and club representatives make their picks, will be held at the city's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, home of the Nashville Symphony.
Nashville playing host to the 2019 draft marks the fifth location of the draft in six years. After 50 straight years in New York City, where it was most recently held at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has stopped in Chicago (Auditorium Theatre), Philadelphia (Museum of Art) and Arlington (AT&T Stadium) since 2015.
When is the 2019 NFL Draft?
This year's draft is from Thursday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27.
The entire weekend schedule is as follows:
Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET: Round 1
Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET: Rounds 2-3
Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET: Rounds 4-7
How do I watch the draft?
Here are all your options to catch the draft on TV or via live stream:
Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
You can also catch live coverage on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com, where we'll accompany our draft trackers with grades on each and every pick as they're made.
Live coverage: CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Draft Tracker (full draft order)
Mock drafts
If you want the best of the best draft projections, don't miss Ryan Wilson's seven-round mock featuring all 254 pick predictions. You can also find seven-round mock drafts, team needs and prospect big boards for all 32 NFL teams right here on CBSSports.com.
Where can I find more info on the draft?
CBSSports.com has all the latest on draft news and rumors leading up to, during and after the actual event. Keep it locked here and on our Draft page for 24/7 coverage.
