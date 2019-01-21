Where is 2019 Super Bowl: Location, date, time, TV channel, streaming, everything to know about Patriots vs. Rams

Super Bowl LIII is just two weeks away and will feature the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams won overtime thrillers on Championship Sunday. The Rams started the day with a 26-23 win over the Saints and the Patriots finished off the day with a 37-31 win over the Chiefs. Both teams had to win on the road.

Here's where you can find all the information you need to get ready for Super Bowl LIII.

Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?

We don't know! However, we're down to a field of four, with the Saints facing the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday, then the Chiefs battling the Patriots in the AFC Championship, which you can stream on CBS All Access.

