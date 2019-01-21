Where is 2019 Super Bowl: Location, date, time, TV channel, streaming, everything to know about Patriots vs. Rams
Get all the information you need on Super Bowl LIII
Super Bowl LIII is just two weeks away and will feature the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams won overtime thrillers on Championship Sunday. The Rams started the day with a 26-23 win over the Saints and the Patriots finished off the day with a 37-31 win over the Chiefs. Both teams had to win on the road.
Here's where you can find all the information you need to get ready for Super Bowl LIII.
Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?
Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.
When is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.
How do I watch the game?
Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.
Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.
