Where is 2019 Super Bowl: Location, date, time, TV channel, streaming, more to know
Get all the information you need on Super Bowl LIII
Super Bowl LIII is coming up fast, with one spot filled by the Los Angeles Rams and the Patriots and Chiefs vying for the other spot in the big game on Sunday. And no matter what Super Bowl matchup we get, there promises to be plenty of drama with the best offenses in football still in the hunt.
Here's where you can find all the information you need to get ready for Super Bowl LIII.
Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?
Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.
When is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.
How do I watch the game?
Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.
Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?
We don't know! However, we're down to a field of four, with the Saints facing the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday, then the Chiefs battling the Patriots in the AFC Championship, which you can stream on CBS All Access.
Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.
