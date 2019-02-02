Where is 2019 Super Bowl: Location, time, live stream, TV channel, more to know about Patriots vs. Rams

Tomorrow, the biggest event in all of sports will finally kick off. Once 'The Star-Spangled Banner' has been sung, the commemorative coin has been flipped and the opening kickoff is in the air, Super Bowl LIII will officially be underway. The Los Angeles Rams will attempt to be the latest team to push back against the dynasty that is the New England Patriots. Will Sean McVay and his young quarterback have what it takes? We'll soon find out.

Get ready for the big game with all the information you need below.

Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?

The New England Patriots will be looking for their sixth title of the Bill Belichick era. They're 5-3 in the big game since Tom Brady took over at quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams haven't been back to the Super Bowl since Brady's first title season, so if Sean McVay wants to establish himself as the Belichick of the next era of football, this is the perfect chance to win his first title and signify the passing of the torch.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?



