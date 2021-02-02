Tampa, Florida, is the site this Sunday of Super Bowl LV. It's the fifth time the Buccaneers' home city has hosted the big game -- the fourth-highest total of any city behind Miami (11), New Orleans (10) and Los Angeles (7). And there were some very memorable moments among Tampa's first four Super Bowls. In the first one, the Los Angeles Raiders upset defending champion Washington, 38-9, in Super Bowl XVIII. Marcus Allen rushed for a then-Super Bowl record 191 yards and took home MVP honors. Allen's game-clinching touchdown run -- 74 yards -- served as the longest run in Super Bowl history for 22 years. Seven years later, the Giants edged the Bills in the only Super Bowl that has been decided by a single point.

In Super Bowl XXXV in 2001, the Ravens defense capped off a dominant season by shutting down the Giants offense. Then in 2009, James Harrison's 100-yard interception return and Ben Roethlisberger's last-minute touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes lifted the Steelers to a thrilling win over the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

Of course, this year's Tampa Super Bowl is even more special for those who call the host city home, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team to ever host the Super Bowl at their own stadium. This will be the third Super Bowl played inside Raymond James Stadium. While that seemingly would provide them with an advantage in the big game, on the other sideline awaits the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. This should be one of the most exciting Super Bowl matchups in recent memory when Patrick Mahomes takes on Tom Brady. If Mahomes continues on his current trajectory, he may be the only quarterback who can give Brady a run for his money when it comes to the greatest of all time debate.

And if you're wondering how to actually watch this year's Super Bowl, well, you came to the right place. You can watch the game FOR FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on your phone and connected TV devices or with your CBS All Access Subscription.

How to watch Super Bowl LV



Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Also on CBS All Access.

The AFC and NFC are currently tied with 27 Super Bowl victories. From 1984-96, the NFC won 13 consecutive Super Bowls over the AFC, a streak that was finally snapped after Terrell Davis led Denver to an upset victory over Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXII. The AFC has won six of the previous eight Super Bowls, with the Patriots winning three Super Bowls over that span.

No team has repeated as Super Bowl champion since the 2003-04 Patriots. The Steelers and Patriots are currently tied with six Super Bowl wins. The 49ers and Cowboys are the only other franchises with at least five Lombardi Trophies.