With just one more game left to play, the 2024 NFL season has nearly come to an end. Soon, either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will be crowned champs and the countdown to the 2025 season will be on.

While we all contemplate what we will do with all our newfound free time on Sundays with no football to watch, let's take a look ahead to next year's Super Bowl.

This year's Super Bowl was played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and next year, the excitement of Super Bowl LX will head to Santa Clara, California. We are a long way away from knowing who will be playing in the game, but whoever it is will be playing under the lights at Levi's Stadium -- home of the San Francisco 49ers -- on Feb. 8, 2026. The location for Super Bowl 60 was awarded in May of 2023.

Levi's Stadium is located around 42 miles away from the city of San Francisco.

The stadium's official website notes that, as usual, the area will host events throughout the week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience and Super Bowl Opening Night.

It will mark the third Super Bowl taking place in the San Francisco Bay Area and is the second time Levi's Stadium will be the backdrop. The last time Levi's Stadium hosted the big game was for Super Bowl 50 in 2016, 10 years prior.

The Denver Broncos were the last team to win a Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium, defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10. In January of 1985, Super Bowl XIX was hosted at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California and saw San Fran defeat the Miami Dolphins 38-16.

The state of California has hosted numerous Super Bowls, with the most recent being Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to conclude the 2021 season. California was also the site of the first-ever Super Bowl, with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Where is 2026 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) | TV: NBC