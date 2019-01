Where is Super Bowl 2019: Location, streaming, TV channel, kickoff time, everything to know about Rams vs. Patriots

Both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots went on the road and won overtime thrillers in their conference title games, earning their spot in the biggest game of the year. The Rams started Championship Sunday with a 26-23 win over the Saints, and the Patriots finished the day with a 37-31 victory over the Rams. Now they'll battle for the ultimate NFL prize in Super Bowl LIII, which is mere days away.

Here's where you can find all the information you need to get ready for Super Bowl LIII.

Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the game?



Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?

The New England Patriots will be looking for their sixth title of the Bill Belichick era. They're 5-3 in the big game since Tom Brady took over at quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams haven't been back to the Super Bowl since Brady's first title season, so if Sean McVay wants to establish himself as the Belichick of the next era of football, this is the perfect chance to win his first title and signify the passing of the torch.

Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?



CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.