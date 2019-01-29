Where is Super Bowl 2019: Location, streaming, TV channel, kickoff time, everything to know about Rams vs. Patriots
We've got the information about Super Bowl LIII you're looking for
Both the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots went on the road and won overtime thrillers in their conference title games, earning their spot in the biggest game of the year. The Rams started Championship Sunday with a 26-23 win over the Saints, and the Patriots finished the day with a 37-31 victory over the Rams. Now they'll battle for the ultimate NFL prize in Super Bowl LIII, which is mere days away.
Here's where you can find all the information you need to get ready for Super Bowl LIII.
Where will the 2019 Super Bowl be played?
Super Bowl LIII will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It'll be the first Super Bowl hosted at the stadium, which opened in 2017. However, this will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta. Previously, the Cowboys topped the Bills in the Georgia Dome in Super Bowl XXVIII, played in 1994, while the Rams topped the Titans in 2000 in Super Bowl XXXIV.
When is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.
How do I watch the game?
Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App. You can keep it locked on CBSSports.com for all the latest on watching and streaming the game.
Who will play in Super Bowl LIII?
The New England Patriots will be looking for their sixth title of the Bill Belichick era. They're 5-3 in the big game since Tom Brady took over at quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams haven't been back to the Super Bowl since Brady's first title season, so if Sean McVay wants to establish himself as the Belichick of the next era of football, this is the perfect chance to win his first title and signify the passing of the torch.
Where can I find more info on the 2019 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as it develops.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch, stream 2019 Super Bowl
Before locking in your plans to watch Super Bowl LIII on CBS, get all the info you need right...
-
What time does 2019 Super Bowl kick off?
All the import details about Super Bowl LIII are right here
-
Who is playing in 2019 Super Bowl
Need details about Super Bowl LIII? We've got you covered
-
Maroon 5 leads Super Bowl halftime show
Need to know about the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on CBS? Here's what will happen at the...
-
Gladys Knight to sing Super Bowl anthem
Seven-time Grammy Award-winning 'Empress of Soul' says she's proud to represent her home c...
-
How Rams were built through draft
A collection of first-round draft picks are the foundation of this Rams club with many prized...