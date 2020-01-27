Where is Super Bowl 2020: Location, stadium, TV channel, date, time how to watch, stream online

At the beginning of January, 12 teams entered the NFL playoffs. The ensuing three weeks have featured plenty of exciting postseason football, and now we're down to just two remaining teams left to battle for the right to be called Super Bowl LIV champions. In one corner, the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. In the other corner, the San Francisco 49ers hope to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy, which would put them in a tie for the most Super Bowl championships in NFL history.

The game features 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, who will become the fifth-youngest quarterback to start in the Super Bowl; Jeff Kerr broke down how the other four quarterbacks who started the game and were younger than him fared. It also features 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, who San Francisco acquired via a trade with the New England Patriots. Tyler Sullivan recently revisited the blockbuster trade searching for answers on who won the deal.

But where will the 49ers and Chiefs be playing? Somewhere warm? Somewhere indoors? Where, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV?

All the information you need is right here; we've got you covered:

Where is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium. Only New Orleans has been awarded as many hosting opportunities; the Big Easy is set to welcome its 11th Super Sunday in 2024 and last hosted the game in 2013.

When is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be available through the following channels:

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?

The Chiefs earned their bid to the Super Bowl by rallying back from double-digit deficits twice, first beating the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round and then blowing by the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC title game. The 49ers made relatively easy work of their NFC opponents on their way to the Super Bowl, downing the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 before laying it to the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in a game San Francisco led 27-0 at halftime.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIV as it develops.