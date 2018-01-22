Where is the 2018 Super Bowl: Schedule, time, date, TV for Eagles vs. Patriots

If you've spent the past decade-plus longing for a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, you'll get your wish on Feb. 4. On that fateful Sunday, the Patriots and Eagles will face each other in a battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

It might be a rematch, but one team looks wildly different than the last time these two teams met. Swap out Donovan McNabb for Nick Foles, substitute Terrell Owens for Alshon Jeffery, and get rid of Andy Reid for Doug Pederson. The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles look nothing like the team that fell three points short all those years ago.

But the other side looks remarkably familiar. Once again, the Eagles will go up against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Even the stakes for New England will be similar: The Patriots are going for back-to-back Super Bowls after their stunning comeback over the Falcons a year ago. The last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl, the Patriots were coming off a narrow championship win over a different NFC South team, the Panthers. The Patriots completed their back-to-back run with a 24-21 win.

This year's version of the Patriots got here in typical Patriots fashion: by overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars in Sunday's AFC title game. The Eagles' path twisted a bit differently. They had no need for a fourth-quarter comeback, throttling the Vikings in Sunday's NFC title game.

Now that the stage has been set, let's get to all the information you need to know about the 2018 Super Bowl.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That's what makes the Vikings' loss to the Eagles so much more painful. They came oh-so-close to becoming the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in their own home stadium.

The game will be the second Super Bowl Minnesota has had the honor of hosting. The first came way back in January 1992, when the Redskins topped the Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI.

When does the Super Bowl kick off?

Super Bowl LII is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the game on NBC. Al Michaels will provide live play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth will be your TV analyst. Meanwhile, Michele Tafoya will be the sideline reporter. Streaming is available on NBC Sports Live.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Guess who's back: Justin Timberlake, who performed in February 2004 and, along with Janet Jackson, gave us that infamous wardrobe malfunction. Despite that incident, Timberlake will be headlining the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Timberlake has already made it clear that a wardrobe malfunction will not happen again.

Timberlake is set to release his new album, "Man of the Woods," on Feb. 2, two days before the Super Bowl.