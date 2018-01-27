Where is the 2018 Super Bowl: Time, date, TV, schedule for Eagles vs. Patriots

Thirteen years ago, the Patriots and Eagles got together for Super Bowl XXXIX. On Feb. 4, they'll square off again in a battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

While it's a rematch of 2005, but one team looks wildly different than the last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl. Swap out Donovan McNabb for Nick Foles, substitute Terrell Owens for Alshon Jeffery, and get rid of Andy Reid for Doug Pederson. The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles look nothing like the team that fell three points short those many years ago.

However, the opposing side will look amazingly familiar. Thirteen years later, the Eagles will once again be facing Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. New England will even be facing similar stakes: The Pats are going for back-to-back Super Bowls after their stunning comeback over the Falcons last year. The previous time these teams met in the Super Bowl, the Patriots were coming off a narrow championship victory over a different NFC South team, the Panthers. New England completed its back-to-back run with a 24-21 win over the Eagles.

This year's version of the Patriots got here in typical Patriots fashion: by overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars in Sunday's AFC title game. The Eagles' path twisted a bit differently. They had no need for a fourth-quarter comeback, throttling the Vikings in Sunday's NFC title game.

Now that the stage has been set, let's get to all the information you need to know about the 2018 Super Bowl.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. That's what makes the Vikings' loss to the Eagles so much more painful. They came oh-so-close to becoming the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in their own home stadium.

The game will be the second Super Bowl Minnesota has had the honor of hosting. The first came way back in January 1992, when the Redskins topped the Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI.

When does the Super Bowl kick off?

Super Bowl LII is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the game on NBC. Al Michaels will provide live play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth will be your TV analyst. Meanwhile, Michele Tafoya will be the sideline reporter. Streaming is available on NBC Sports Live.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Guess who's back: Justin Timberlake, who performed in February 2004 and, along with Janet Jackson, gave us that infamous wardrobe malfunction. Despite that incident, Timberlake will be headlining the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Timberlake has already made it clear that a wardrobe malfunction will not happen again.

Timberlake is set to release his new album, "Man of the Woods," on Feb. 2, two days before the Super Bowl.