Where is the 2020 Super Bowl: Location, date, time, TV channel, how to watch Super Bowl LIV in Miami

Super Bowl LIV is finally set, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in the final NFL game of the season.

The Chiefs took down the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game, as Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. His legs actually served as the X-factor, however, as he rushed eight times for 53 yards and a touchdown. It will be the first Super Bowl appearance for the 2018 NFL MVP, while the Cinderella story ends for the Titans.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, 37-20, as Kyle Shanahan's crew ran all over the Packers' defense. Raheem Mostert recorded 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, and Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw the ball only eight times to secure a Super Bowl berth. San Francisco's path to the Super Bowl after a 4-win season in 2018 was a windy one and Patrik Walker did an excellent job breaking down how they turned things around starting in 2017.

But where will the Chiefs and 49ers be playing? Somewhere indoors? Somewhere warm? Where, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV?

We've got you covered with all the information you need:

Where is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium. Only New Orleans has been awarded as many hosting opportunities; the Big Easy is set to welcome its 11th Super Sunday in 2024 and last hosted the game in 2013.

When is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be available through the following channels:

TV: FOX

FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?

