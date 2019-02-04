Where is the 2020 Super Bowl: Location, date, TV channel and details on how to watch and stream

Super Bowl LIII may have just wrapped up, with the Patriots securing a 13-3 victory over the Rams, but it's never too soon to look forward to next year. As of right now, all 32 teams have an equal shot of making it to Super Bowl LIV (though the odds obviously differ), so if you have the utmost faith in your squad, you may want to start planning your Super Bowl trip already.

Want more info about next year's Super Bowl? We have you covered below.

Where will the 2020 Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIV will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Currently home to the Dolphins, the venue has previously hosted five Super Bowls. It will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted by South Florida, with the last being Super Bowl XLIV in 2010. The Saints beat the Colts 31-17 the last time the game was held at the venue.

A recent renovation project was completed in 2016 and brought new video boards, suites and seating pods to the stadium. The stadium's seating capacity was reduced from 75,000 to 65,000 after the modifications.

When is the Super Bowl?

The game will be held on February 2, 2020.

How do I watch the game?

The game will be televised by FOX. Check your local listings for channel information. You can stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).