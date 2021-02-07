After a six-year hiatus, the Super Bowl will return to the Golden State in 2022. Super Bowl LVI will be held inside California's SoFi Stadium, which opened in September of 2020. The home of the Rams and Chargers, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, about a 20-minute drive from Los Angeles. Inglewood was the former home of the Los Angeles Lakers, who won six championships playing inside the Great Western Forum before moving to the Staples Center in the fall of 1999.

SoFI Stadium's normal seating capacity is 70,000, although that number can expand to 100,000. According to the Chargers' website, SoFi Stadium is 3.1 million square feet. It is located on 298 acres, and its campus is 3.5 times bigger than Disneyland. The stadium's double-sided video board weighs a staggering 2.4 pounds.

Next year will mark the 13th Super Bowl played in California. Santa Clara, San Diego, Pasadena, Palo Alto, and Los Angles are the California cities that have previously hosted a Super Bowl. California's 12 Super Bowls is second to Florida, which just hosted its 17th Super Bowl on Sunday between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Miami's 11 Super Bowl remains the all-time record, followed by New Orleans (10), Los Angeles (five) and Pasadena (five).

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: FuBoTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Rams and Chargers could join the 2020 Buccaneers as the only teams to play a Super Bowl inside their home stadium. By virtue of winning the NFC title, the Buccaneers became the first team to play a Super Bowl inside their home stadium during Super Bowl LV. The Rams are coming off a 2020 season that saw them return to the postseason after a one-year absence. In the playoffs, Los Angeles upset the Seahawks in the wild-card round before falling to the Packers in the divisional round. The Rams recently pulled off a blockbuster trade when they acquired Matt Stafford from the Lions in exchange for Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a 2021 third-round pick.

While the Chargers were just 7-9 in 2020, they enjoyed a record-setting rookie season from quarterback Justin Herbert. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Herbert set rookie records with 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Chargers recently hired new head coach Brandon Staley, who is coming off of a successful 2020 season as the Rams' defensive coordinator.

Kansas City (+550) is the early favorite to win the 2022 Super Bowl, according to William Hill Sportsbook. The Packers (+900), Buccaneers (+1100), Ravens (+1200), Bills (+1200) and Rams (+1300) are the other front-runners to reach next year's Super Bowl. The Lions (+10000), Jets and Texans are tied with the worst odds to win Super Bowl LVI.