Where is the Super Bowl 2020: Stadium, location, time, date, TV channel, how to stream, watch, and more

There have been only four quarterbacks younger than Patrick Mahomes to start a Super Bowl, and though they didn't always have the best performances in the big game, this one feels different. In just a few days, Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV -- and it follows a two-game postseason run from Mahomes which rivals that of any other quarterback, and definitely those who made the Super Bowl at his age (or younger).

However, the Kansas City Chiefs defense will have its own problems, as it faces San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo and the Niners' running attack. Garappolo, who San Francisco acquired via a trade with the New England Patriots, hasn't had to do all that much so far in the postseason thanks to his running backs -- specifically Raheem Mostert -- and the play of the vaunted San Francisco defense. Tyler Sullivan recently revisited the blockbuster trade searching for answers on who won the deal.

But where will the 49ers and Chiefs be playing? Somewhere indoors? Somewhere warm? Where, exactly, is Super Bowl LIV?

We've got you covered with all the information you need right here:

Where is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. This year's Big Game will mark the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010 (Super Bowl XLIV) at Hard Rock, then known as Sun Life Stadium. Only New Orleans has been awarded as many hosting opportunities; the Big Easy is set to welcome its 11th Super Sunday in 2024 and last hosted the game in 2013.

When is Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How do I watch Super Bowl LIV?

Super Bowl LIV will be available through the following channels:

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV can be streamed live on any device: Desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Android TV and Samsung Smart TV among others.

Who will play in Super Bowl LIV?

The Chiefs earned their bid to the Super Bowl by rallying back from double-digit deficits twice, first beating the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round and then blowing by the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC title game. The 49ers made relatively easy work of their NFC opponents on their way to the Super Bowl, downing the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 before laying it to the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in a game San Francisco led 27-0 at halftime.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Where can I find more info on the 2020 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LIV as it develops.