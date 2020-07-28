Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Patrick Mahomes' historic 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs ( 3:05 )

Since Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes first made himself known in the NFL's landscape, every single major accomplishment has been made to sound more impressive in the context of his youth. At 23 years old, he set the league on fire, won the MVP and took his team to the AFC Championship Game. One year later, at 24, he brought Kansas City its first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years and won the Super Bowl MVP.

That constant praise that comes with doing so well at so young an age naturally continued when Mahomes announced Tuesday that he would become a part owner of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals. The quarterback is far from the first athlete to become an owner, and he certainly won't be the last, but he stands out at becoming one at just 24 years old.

How does Mahomes stack up to other athletes that became team owners? Here are some of the youngest to do it: