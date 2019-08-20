Where to draft Antonio Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and more of the most difficult fantasy decisions

Ezekiel Elliott can't find a new contract. Antonio Brown can't find a helmet. Fantasy football players can't figure out where to draft these two stars given their ongoing dilemmas.

Thankfully, CBS Sports fantasy guru Heath Cummings, during his latest appearance on the Pick Six Podcast with host Will Brinson (listen to the entire episode below and subscribe here to get the only daily NFL podcast on the planet) explained where fans should take both players in their upcoming drafts. He also offered his insight on three other players who currently have question marks next to their names with regard to their fantasy stock.

Zeke is still elite

Cummings said that Elliott, despite his ongoing holdout, is still a top-five fantasy player. While he believes that Elliott may skip a game out of protest, the fact that he has literally no leverage with regard to his contract situation will ultimately lead to him signing with the Cowboys before too much damage is done to the Cowboys as well as to fantasy football players.

AB, with a helmet, is a fourth-round pick

Cummings offered several reasons behind his decision to deem Brown as an early fourth-round pick. He said that, along with questions about him playing with a new quarterback and a new offense, Brown's drop in production with Ben Roethlisberger last season is also a cause for concern. Above all, Cummings said that Brown's attitude is the main reason why Brown should be picked no earlier than the first round. Cummings believes that, if the Raiders stagger out to a slow start, Brown will ultimately meltdown while costing himself a self-imposed team suspension by midseason.

Other players to watch

Emmanuel Sanders, following his incredibly impressive performance Monday night, his first game since tearing an Achilles tendon last December, has elevated himself into a late second-round pick. Cummings said that Sanders should be considered Denver's No. 1 receiver heading into the regular season.

Speaking of injured starts returning to action, Cummings believes that Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who is coming back from a shoulder injury, is still a top-five fantasy quarterback. Another wideout to keep an eye on is Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL. Cummings believes that Gordon, who was a "borderline top-30 receiver" during his first season in New England, is a fifth or sixth-round pick in this year's draft.