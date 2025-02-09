Rapper Kendrick Lamar is fresh off one of the biggest nights of his life, winning all five categories he was nominated for in a historic Grammys sweep for his hit "Not Like Us," and things are not slowing down anytime soon for the now 22-time Grammy winner. Lamar, who became just the second rapper to win Record of the Year, is going from the Grammy stage to the Super Bowl halftime stage just a week apart.

Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday evening during the break in the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. This is not the first time Lamar has made an appearance during the halftime show, as he was a special guest in 2022 with Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige, but it is his first time as the headliner.

Lamar will be joined by R&B singer and songwriter SZA, who is making her halftime show debut Sunday. The two have collaborated many times, including on Oscar nominated "All the Stars," "luther," "30 for 30," "gloria," "Doves In The Wind" and "Babylon."

Where is Super Bowl 2025? Eagles vs. Chiefs date, time, location, TV channel, streaming for Super Bowl 59 Shanna McCarriston

The Super Bowl is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and the halftime show will begin after 30 minutes of game time. The length of a half can vary in the NFL, so while there is no set time for the performance, fans can expect the show around one-and-a-half to two hours after kickoff, depending on how many clock stoppages and penalties there are. Super Bowls tend to be between three to four hours, with the halftime performance lasting between 12-15 minutes right in the middle.

The halftime show is always one of the most-watched performances of the year and is one element of the Super Bowl that draws in viewers. Lately it has included some level of surprise and while than SZA, no special guests or announcements have been made regarding the performance, but there may be some surprises in store.

Where to watch Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: Approximately 8 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

Halftime show: Kendrick Lamar and SZA