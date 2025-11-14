Sunday's showdown in the desert will feature two teams that are coming off tough losses.

San Francisco (6-4) is looking to get back on track after dropping a 42-26 decision to the Los Angeles Rams, who are currently 1.5 games ahead of the 49ers in the NFC West standings. Speaking of the NFC West, Arizona (3-6) also lost in decisive fashion against a divisional foe last week. The first place Seahawks raced out to a 35-0 lead en route to an eventual 44-22 win over a Cardinals team that has lost six of their last seven games.

For the 49ers, Sunday is a chance to remain within striking distance of Seattle and Los Angeles in the standings. For Arizona, this game is a critical one in terms of staying remotely relevant in the NFC wild card race.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals live

When: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -3; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel)

49ers vs. Cardinals: Need to know

Brock is back. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is making his return on Sunday after missing San Francisco's last six games with a toe injury. During Purdy's absence, the 49ers received solid play at quarterback from backup Mac Jones, who has thrown 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season while completing 69.6% of his passes. The 49ers are 28-16 with Purdy that includes a 1-1 record this season.

Week 3 rematch. San Francisco handed Arizona its first loss of the 2025 back in Week 3. After a 2-0 start, the Cardinals lost by a point after the 49ers kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. The 49ers' 16-15 win was spearheaded offensively Christian McCaffrey, who amassed 140 all-purpose yards on 27 touches that included 88 yards on 10 receptions. Chasing history. McCaffrey has a chance to become the first player in NFL history to finish the season top-10 in both rushing and receiving. He's currently sixth in the NFL with 692 receiving yards and 13th with 626 rushing yards. McCaffrey is also in position to become the first player in NFL history with consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving.

Missing Marvin and Mack. Arizona won't have Marvin Harrison Jr. at their disposal against the 49ers after having surgery earlier this week night because of a mid-week appendectomy. The Cardinals will also be without linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. after he injured his ribs during last week's loss to Seattle. More Jacoby. With Kyler Murray on injured reserve, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his fifth start of the season. While the Cardinals are just 1-3 with him as the starter, Brissett has played well. In addition to being a threat on the ground, Brissett has thrown two touchdown passes in four consecutive games while throwing just one interception over that span. He has fumbled four times, however.

49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, pick

While they are better than their record, the Cardinals continue to be plagued by injuries, and that'll once again be the case Sunday against a 49ers team that is determined to get back on track. The 49ers' defense, however, needs to make enough stops on third down, something that has been an issue for them at times this season. That won't be easy on Sunday as they are facing a Cardinals offense that is fourth in the NFL on third down. Pick: 49ers -3; Under 47.5