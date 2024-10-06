Rumors of the demise of the San Francisco 49ers have turned out to be greatly exaggerated: Despite their share of adversity over the first month of the NFL season, from injuries to star players to two-straight losses in Weeks 2 and 3, the 49ers have continued to flex their muscle as one of the best teams in the league. One week ago, San Francisco trounced the New England Patriots by a score of 30-13, lifting them to 2-2 and reminding everyone that they still boast one of the league's best and deepest rosters.

A win in this NFC West matchup would improve them to 3-2 and would go a long way towards showing that the 49ers are still a force. But in order to earn that, they'll have to go through an Arizona Cardinals team that while coming off of two-straight losses has shown to have what it takes to challenge anyone. Despite a 1-3 record and a 42-14 loss to the Washington Commanders a week ago, the Cardinals have proven they can score and compete with most anyone, giving presumptive Super Bowl contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions all that they could handle over the first month of the season.

Much of the Cardinals' success on offense has come thanks to the reemergence of quarterback Kyler Murray, who has completed 69.4% of his passes so far for 777 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception. But it'll take much more than that to outpace the 49ers offense, which remains formidable despite the absences of key pieces like 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been tasked with carrying San Francisco's offense, and he has responded by completing 68.9% of his passes for 1,130 yards and five touchdowns thus far.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

49ers vs. Cardinals spread, odds

San Francisco is a big 7.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

49ers vs. Cardinals recent series history

San Francisco has had the upper hand in this rivalry as of late, sweeping games in three of the last five seasons. For its part, Arizona swept games in 2021, the only season Murray has taken the Cardinals to the playoffs.