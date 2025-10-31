The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans, and now they have to go across the country for a game against the New York Giants. Following a season-ending injury to Cam Skattebo, the Giants are searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball.

Last weekend, San Francisco ran into a stout Houston defense in a 26-15 loss. Christian McCaffrey was limited to just 25 rushing yards, and no pass-catcher had more than 45 receiving yards. Despite that rough outing, McCaffrey is still second in the NFL with 1,049 yards from scrimmage, and now he gets a Giants defense that got gashed by Saquon Barkley in Week 8. The question will be which quarterback starts for the 49ers. Brock Purdy has been dealing with a toe injury, and Mac Jones has a nagging knee injury.

For the second time in the first half of the season, the Giants lost one of their best offensive weapons for the year when running back Cam Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles. Between Skattebo and Malik Nabers, New York has to navigate the rest of the season without two dynamic weapons. That will put a lot on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has been impressive, but he came back to Earth last week. Who will the Giants turn to for offense against a solid 49ers defense?

Where to watch 49ers vs. Giants live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 2 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -2.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)

49ers vs. Giants: Need to know

Injuries abound: These might be two of the most injured teams in the NFL, and it seems like neither side has been anywhere near full health all season. Outside of Christian McCaffrey, just about every skill player on the 49ers offense has been in and out of the training room. Plus, the defense has lost Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the season. In New York, Skattebo and Nabers are done for the year, and the secondary has suddenly gotten banged up. Paulson Adebo, Jevon Holland and Cor'Dale Flott are all nursing injuries this week.

These might be two of the most injured teams in the NFL, and it seems like neither side has been anywhere near full health all season. Outside of Christian McCaffrey, just about every skill player on the 49ers offense has been in and out of the training room. Plus, the defense has lost Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the season. In New York, Skattebo and Nabers are done for the year, and the secondary has suddenly gotten banged up. Paulson Adebo, Jevon Holland and Cor'Dale Flott are all nursing injuries this week. Highly suspect Giants defense: Now in his second season as the Giants' defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen is starting to feel the heat. That's because, despite an infusion of talent, his unit has been a liability. New York ranks 28th in takeaways (5), 29th in yards allowed per game (29th) and 30th in rush yards allowed per game (148.9). Given how much the Giants have to work with on the defensive line -- as well as some upgrades in the secondary -- they have been very disappointing on that side of the ball.

Now in his second season as the Giants' defensive coordinator, Shane Bowen is starting to feel the heat. That's because, despite an infusion of talent, his unit has been a liability. New York ranks 28th in takeaways (5), 29th in yards allowed per game (29th) and 30th in rush yards allowed per game (148.9). Given how much the Giants have to work with on the defensive line -- as well as some upgrades in the secondary -- they have been very disappointing on that side of the ball. McCaffrey has been busy: Because the rest of the 49ers' offense has been injured all season, McCaffrey has been forced to be the entire offense. Not only does he lead the team with 490 rushing yards, but he's the leading receiver as well. Coming into Week 9, McCaffrey has recorded 56 receptions for 559 yards and three touchdowns. It's been working for the 49ers, but they need to get more healthy bodies back to avoid wearing down the tread on McCaffrey's tires.

49ers vs. Giants prediction, pick



It's always worrisome when a West Coast team goes to the East Coast for an early kickoff on Sunday, and that's where the 49ers find themselves this weekend. Having said that, it's hard to believe the Giants will be able to scrape together enough offense with the loss of Skattebo, who was doing good work on the ground and through the air. San Francisco has injury troubles of its own, but there is little question about which team is better from top to bottom. Pick: 49ers -2.5; Over 48.5