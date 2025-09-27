It'll be an AFC/NFC battle when the San Francisco 49ers play host to the intriguing Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco enters Sunday's contest as one of the NFL's six undefeated teams thus far this season. The 49ers have managed to start out 3-0 despite being without starting quarterback Brock Purdy for the last two games while he deals with a toe injury. In place of Purdy, the 49ers have had former first-round pick Mac Jones under center, who has led them to wins over the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. Purdy has been taking first-team reps in practice, so it appears that he is trending towards playing on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Jaguars are entering Week 4 coming off a 17-10 win against their division rivals in the Houston Texans. Under new coach Liam Coen, Jacksonville has proved to be one of the better offenses around the league. The unit has been paced by running back Travis Etienne Jr., who has racked up 5.9 yards per carry on the season. The Jaguars are looking to record their first 3-1 start since 2018.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Jaguars live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 28 | 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV channel: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: 49ers -3.5; O/U 46.5 (via DraftKings)

Jaguars vs. 49ers: Need to know

Jaguars looking for a bounce-back effort from Trevor Lawrence: It's been a mixed bag as far as what Lawrence has brought to the table through three games. After a three-touchdown performance against the Bengals in Week 2, the Jaguars signal caller struggled to solve the Texans defense as he completed just 20 of 40 passes for 222 yards to go along with zero touchdowns and an interception. Entering Week 4, the 49ers boast the fifth-best pass defense in the league as they're surrendering just 162.0 passing yards per game. Lawrence will have to bring his "A" game if he wants to lead his team to victory.

Which quarterback starts for the 49ers? It's currently unclear who will be under center for the 49ers on Sunday. However, considering that Brock Purdy is taking first-team reps, it's likely that the veteran quarterback will get the start this week. If Purdy is able to go, it could give the 49ers offense a much-needed jolt.

Can the 49ers get pressure without Nick Bosa? The 49ers lost their star pass rusher to a torn ACL in last Sunday's game. San Francisco has managed to tally just five sacks in three games this season and that's when Bosa was on the field. Without Bosa in the lineup, the 49ers will need to create pressure in order to make life difficult for Lawrence. 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams and veteran Bryce Huff will certainly need to help fill the void in that department going forward.

Jaguars vs. 49ers pick, prediction

It's hard to trust the Jaguars considering that they have to travel across the country for this matchup. The 49ers may be banged up, but Purdy could be back in the lineup and they still have Christian McCaffrey. At the end of the day, trusting the home team feels like the safe play, especially if Purdy is healthy enough to start. Pick: 49ers, Under 46.5