The latest chapter in the Kyle Shanahan vs. Sean McVay rivalry unfolds Sunday when the 49ers host the Rams in a crucial NFC West battle.

Shanahan owns an 11-7 edge (including playoffs) over his friend and former co-worker, and that includes a 26-23 overtime win in Los Angeles in Week 5. The 49ers, quarterbacked by Mac Jones, were 7.5-point underdogs, making it Shanahan's largest upset win as a coach. It looks like Jones will get the call under center once again as Brock Purdy continues to deal with a troublesome turf toe injury that has limited him to just two games this season.

On the other side is a team that is absolutely rolling. Ever since the loss to the 49ers, the Rams have won three straight games, outscoring their opponents 86-20 over that span. Matthew Stafford has emerged as an MVP candidate, and the defense has more than held up its end of the bargain as well.

Here's how to watch this NFC West showdown, as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Rams live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -4.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel)

49ers vs. Rams: Need to know

Matthew Stafford is on an absolute heater. Over his last five games, Stafford has thrown for 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions. That included a 375-yard, three-touchdown game against the 49ers. Overall this season, Stafford leads the NFL with 21 passing touchdowns, and he is fifth in the league with 2,147 passing yards. Stafford has been tremendous surrounded by one of the best receiving duos in the NFL in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who leads the NFL with eight receiving touchdowns. Nacua, it should be noted, is expected to be just fine for this game after exiting early with a rib injury in Week 9.

Purdy is one of several key players who has missed time this season. Defensive stars Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are out for the season, as is first-round rookie Mykel Williams. George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings have all missed time, and Brandon Aiyuk is yet to make his season debut. Yes the 49ers just keep on going, thanks in large part to McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 1,222 yards from scrimmage. After missing much of last year, McCaffrey has returned to his normal workhorse status, and even though he hasn't been as explosive or efficient as in past years, he is on pace to become the first player with multiple seasons of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. Rams defense holding its own. For all the headlines Stafford, Nacua and Adams garner, the Rams' defense has been terrific. Los Angeles ranks in the top 10 in yards per play allowed, yards per rush allowed, net yards per pass attempt allowed, sack rate and third-down and red zone efficiency. Byron Young has nine sacks this year, already surpassing his previous career high, and Jared Verse is the other half of a fearsome pass rush.

49ers vs. Rams pick, prediction

Each of the last five games between these two teams has been decided by seven points or fewer, and expect that to continue this weekend. This time, however, it's the Rams sneaking out a narrow win, with Stafford and his top two targets making big plays to even the season series with their division rivals upstate. Pick: Rams -4.5; Over 49.5