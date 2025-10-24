The Texans will host the 49ers in a battle of teams that aren't currently operating at full strength. It's safe to say that San Francisco has been heavily impacted by the injury bug in 2025. Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, Fred Warner, and Ricky Pearsall are just some of the 49ers that are currently sidelined. Still, San Francisco has managed to produce a 5-2 record. The 49ers came away with a hard-fought 20-10 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Meanwhile, the Texans haven't been as fortunate to begin the 2025 campaign. Houston has started 2-4 and is fresh off a 27-19 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. To make matters worse, the Texans could be without star wide receiver Nico Collins, who suffered a concussion against the Seahawks.

Click here to bet 49ers vs. Texans at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Where to watch 49ers vs. Texans live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26 | 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Texans -1.5; O/U 41.5 (via FanDuel)

49ers vs. Texans: Need to know

San Francisco must keep feeding McCaffrey. The 49ers definitely missed star running back Christian McCaffrey during last season as he was limited to just four games due to injury. Entering Week 8, McCaffrey has paced San Francisco's offense and leads the NFL with 981 scrimmage yards. While his 3.5 yards per carry isn't lighting the world on fire, he's continued to be an offensive weapon when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield. Considering that the 49ers are shorthanded at wide receiver, getting the ball in McCaffrey's hands will be essential to the team's success.

The 49ers definitely missed star running back Christian McCaffrey during last season as he was limited to just four games due to injury. Entering Week 8, McCaffrey has paced San Francisco's offense and leads the NFL with 981 scrimmage yards. While his 3.5 yards per carry isn't lighting the world on fire, he's continued to be an offensive weapon when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield. Considering that the 49ers are shorthanded at wide receiver, getting the ball in McCaffrey's hands will be essential to the team's success. Jones to remain under center. Purdy has been dealing with a toe injury that has sidelined the 49ers starting quarterback for five games. Mac Jones hasn't been flashy, but has played well in relief of Purdy up to this point. The former first-round pick is completing 67.0% of his passes for 1,404 yards to go along with six touchdowns. Jones isn't a flashy signal caller, but has managed to lead San Francisco to four wins across his five starts.

Purdy has been dealing with a toe injury that has sidelined the 49ers starting quarterback for five games. Mac Jones hasn't been flashy, but has played well in relief of Purdy up to this point. The former first-round pick is completing 67.0% of his passes for 1,404 yards to go along with six touchdowns. Jones isn't a flashy signal caller, but has managed to lead San Francisco to four wins across his five starts. Texans could be shorthanded at wide receiver. Entering the season, the Texans were already at a disadvantage at the wide receiver position after losing Tank Dell to an awful knee injury in 2024. Veteran receiver Christian Kirk has been limited to just three games this season as he deals with a nagging hamstring injury. Kirk is currently being listed as questionable Sunday's contest as is the status of star wideout Nico Collins. Collins suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Seahawks, so he'd have to complete all the protocols before being medically cleared to suit up. If Collins and Kirk are sidelined, Xavier Hutchinson, rookie Jaylin Noel, and Dalton Schultz will likely see increased targets against San Francisco.

49ers vs. Texans pick, prediction

This has the potential to be one of the more lower-scoring games of Week 8. It's no secret that the 49ers are extremely banged up on both sides of the ball, but still have the potential to pull off the narrow upset on the road. Jones continues to excel filling in for Purdy and the offense will do just enough to win. Pick: 49ers +1.5, Under 41.5