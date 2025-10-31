The Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals both ended up in the loss column in disappointing fashion in Week 8. Both squads will look to bounce back in a big way in Week 9.

The Bears saw their four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt as they fell 30-16 against the Baltimore Ravens. Chicago wasn't able to push the ball downfield with just 7.5 yards per completion and also threw a costly interception in their own end of the field.

Meanwhile, the Bengals suffered one of the more shocking losses in Week 8 -- or perhaps any week -- as the New York Jets recorded a 39-38 comeback win. The Jets were able to rack up 502 yards of total offense and shredded the Bengals defense, especially in the second half. Quarterback Joe Flacco did toss two touchdown passes against his former team, but ultimately came up short.

Where to watch Bears vs. Bengals live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -2.5; O/U 51.5 (via FanDuel)

Bears vs. Bengals: Need to know

Swift's workload: Bears running back D'Andre Swift got off to a strong start last week, but was on a snap count against the Ravens. Prior to Swift's 45-yard rushing performance, the veteran back had tallied back-to-back performances in which he topped the 100-yard mark. Swift is also an extremely dangerous asset catching the ball out of the backfield. If Swift gets more touches this week, that'll go a long way towards helping Chicago move the ball down the field.

Bears must limit Bengals' passing attack: It's no secret that the Bengals offense has been a much-improved unit since Joe Flacco was traded to the team. The Bears defense has been one of the stronger groups during the first half of the season. Chicago has only allowed 30 or more points in two games this season. They'll look to do the same against a group that is led by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Williams has potential for massive game: The Bengals defense has struggled mightily this season. To make matters worse, star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson reaggravated a hip injury that had previously sidelined him for a game. As a result, Williams could be due for a monster game against a struggling unit. On the year, Williams is completing 61.9% of his passes and has taken decent care of the football. Williams has yet to top the 300-yard mark this season, but this could be the game where it happens. After all, Cincinnati has given up at least 31 points in three of its last four contests.

Bears vs. Bengals pick, prediction

Both teams will be very hungry to bounce back after brutal losses in Week 8. It was a series of missed opportunities for Caleb Williams and the Bears offense last week against the Ravens. Considering both teams have impressive offenses, this one comes down to the defensive units and it's hard to trust the Bengals after coughing up a double-digit lead against the lowly Jets. The Bears pull out what could be one of the more exciting games of the week. Pick: Bears -2.5, Over 51.5