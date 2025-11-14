The Bears and Vikings are facing off in a Week 11 NFC North battle, their final meeting of the regular season after Minnesota beat Chicago, 27-24, in Week 1. The host Vikings are 4-5 and in last place in the division, while the Bears are 6-3 and share the same record as Detroit Lions atop the division. The Green Bay Packers sit in third place at 5-3-1.

The Bears right now are in playoff contention, but are they the real deal? They are coming off two weeks of comeback victories in which they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 47-42, and then rode a tremendous close to secure a wild 24-20 victory against the New York Giants last week. Their schedule strength has been on the easier side, defeating teams like the New Orleans Saints (2-8), Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and Washington Commanders (2-8), so the question remains just how good are they.

The Vikings may not be the truest test, but they are in season-saving mode so they should have extra motivation as a loss likely squashes any realistic path to the postseason. Minnesota is coming off a 27-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and defeated the Lions 27-24 the week prior. Is it just me, or does the Vikings' 14-3 record a season ago feel like a distant memory?

Here's a look at how to watch the game live, along with betting odds and a prediction for the game.

Where to watch Bears vs. Vikings live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 16 | 1 p.m. ET Location: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Vikings -3; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)

Bears vs. Vikings: Need to know

McCarthy has been banged up. J.J. McCarthy, the former No. 10 overall pick has been limited to four games this season due to injury, which is something that has already plagued his young career. He is 2-2 in those starts, with a 53.7 completion percentage, five touchdowns and six interceptions. McCarthy was limited in practice and will have a bandage on his hand as he recovers from hitting it on a helmet last week, said coach Kevin O'Connell.

Where's the plunder?: Minnesota's defense has allowed 24+ points in four straight games and isn't taking the ball away from the opposing quarterback much, with just three interceptions on the year. The Vikings offense and special teams has struggled with turnovers recently, which hasn't exactly put the defense on a path to success. Though it must be said that the unit has been strong against the pass, allowing just 1,888 yards, which is tied for seventh-best in the league.

Bears vs. Vikings prediction, pick

I think the Bears will get revenge from their season-opening loss, get the road win and build upon their modest two-game winning streak. Pick: Bears +3, Over 48.5