Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season includes an interstate showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

While the Browns had the upper hand in recent years, the Bengals have won their last three games against Cleveland dating back to the end of the 2023 season. Cleveland, who defeated the visiting Bengals the last time these teams met in Week 1 back in 2023, is still 5-3 against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is just 1-3 at Huntington Bank Field.

Slow starts have haunted Cincinnati since Zac Taylor took over as coach. Since Taylor's first season back in 2019, the Bengals are a dreadful 1-11 during the regular season's first two weeks. Slow starts contributed to Cincinnati missing the playoffs each of the last two years despite compiling winning records both seasons.

Bengals vs. Browns: Need to know

New look Bengals defense: Cincinnati added two significant pieces to its defense during the draft in pass rusher Shemar Stewart and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. Both players are expected to make an instant impact this season. It'll be interesting to see how much they impact Sunday's game.

Weak links? If the Browns have an advantage, it's their defensive line against the Bengals' offensive line. Look for Cleveland to try to make things difficult for rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild, who is making his first career start. Conversely, the Browns' linebackers are by far the weakest part of their defense. Look for Burrow to try to dissect the middle of Cleveland's defense with short passes. That could lead to big games for tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Chase Brown.

Bengals vs. Browns prediction, pick

The Browns are capable of pulling off an upset, but based on how this matchup went last season, it appears that Burrow and Co. have figured out how to beat their longtime rival. That being said, the Bengals will need to limit Myles Garrett's impact on this game while preventing him from consistently getting in Cincinnati's backfield. Making this challenge more difficult is the fact that Garrett constantly moves around the Browns' defensive line, which makes it harder for opposing teams to neutralize him.

Like most Week 1 games, this matchup may be dominated by defense. That being said, Burrow and the Bengals' offense is simply too good to be held down for an entire game. Expect Burrow and wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to do enough damage to help the Bengals leave Cleveland with a win.

Defensively, the Bengals new-look defense should have success against 40-year-old Joe Flacco and a Browns' offense that underwhelms in terms of playmakers. Don't be surprised if Trey Hendrickson makes his presence felt on multiple occasions now that his contract situation has been temporarily settled.

Pick: Bengals 24, Browns 17