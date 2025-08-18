The second week of the NFL preseason will be coming to a close in Washington, where the Commanders will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in what will be the NFL's first and only Monday night game of the preseason.

It's almost fitting that these two teams are facing each other, because they have a lot in common. For one, they're both dealing with a high profile hold-in. For the Commanders, Terry McLaurin still hasn't practiced since requesting a trade at the beginning of training camp. McLaurin, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, was activated off the physically unable to perform list over the weekend, which could be a sign that he'll possibly be returning to practice soon.

On the Bengals' end, Trey Hendrickson hasn't practiced since reporting to training camp on July 30. The drama between the two sides shot up to another level on Sunday with a report that the Bengals are listening to offers for Hendrickson.

Basically, don't be surprised if you hear both of these names quite a few times on Monday night.

With that in mind, here's how you can watch the game, and after that, we'll give you four reasons why you should definitely tune in.

Time: 8 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 18

8 p.m. ET, Monday, Aug. 18 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.

Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Streaming: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Here are four reasons why you'll definitely want to watch

Bengals: The STARTERS are playing again. For the second straight week, the Bengals will be playing their starters. Joe Burrow and the offense are expected to play at least one quarter. Burrow was nearly perfect in his first preseason appearance, finishing 9 of 10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns during the Bengals' 34-27 loss to the Eagles last week. One position battle to watch will be at right guard where the Bengals are still very much unsettled. Cody Ford, who's headed into his second season with the Bengals, is battling it out with Lucas Patrick.

Bengals: Shemar Stewart set to get his first start. On the defensive side of the ball, Shemar Stewart is expected to get the start tonight after playing with the twos during the Bengals' first preseason game. The first-round pick has had a strong training camp so far and if you want to know more about that, we covered it here

Commanders: Jayden Daniels to play. Daniels is expected to get the start tonight in what will be his first action of the preseason. However, he'll likely only play one or two possessions, so if you tune in late, you might miss him. "For [Daniels] and a lot of the guys that are going to get some of their first playing time, I would say it's a little bit customized, but we'd like to see a few series, and we're excited to see the guys," Quinn said on Saturday.

Commanders: Starting corners will be tested. Defensively, one big thing to watch for the Commanders will be the play of their starting corners. Rookie Trey Amos and veteran Marshon Lattimore are both expected to start tonight, which means they'll be facing a stiff test with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both expected to play. Amos, who was a second-round pick in April, has had a strong training camp, so it will be interesting to see how he matches up against the Bengals' offense. As for Lattimore, he's going through his first training camp with the Commander after getting traded from New Orleans to Washington in November. If Amos and Lattimore can hold the Bengals' duo in check, Washington will certainly feel a lot better about its starting duo at corner.

Also, the Commanders apparently are looking to trade Brian Robinson, so it will be interesting to see how they use him in the game. Washington could look to showcase Robinson before possibly dealing him away.

Both teams will have a tight turn around after this game. The Commanders will play their final preseason game on Saturday against the Ravens. The Bengals will be playing on the same day in a home game against the Colts.