Once again, the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings will play a game that will be quarterbacked by two backups. Less than two years after a thrilling game that featured Nick Mullens and Jake Browning, Browning will now face a Vikings team that will be led by fellow backup Carson Wentz.

Cincinnati is surely hoping that Sunday's game will mimic what transpired in Week 15 of the 2023 season, when Browning threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Bengals to an overtime win over the Vikings. Cincinnati enters Sunday's game with a 2-0 record, while the Vikings are 1-1 following last week's home loss against the Falcons.

Here's how you can follow the action in real time, along with a breakdown and a prediction for Sunday.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Bengals vs. Vikings: Need to know

Why Jake Browning can work. Browning is starting in place of Joe Burrow, who will be out after suffering turf toe during last Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Browning finished the game, going 21 of 32 for 241 yards and two touchdowns (and three interceptions) as the Bengals rallied to beat Jacksonville.

Browning, 29, has a 4-3 record as an NFL starting quarterback. Each of those starts were late in the 2023 season after Burrow had suffered a season-ending injury. Browning is a highly-accurate quarterback who isn't afraid to take chances. While that can lead to big plays, it can also result in costly interceptions.

Why Carson Wentz can work. Wentz, 32, is filling in in Minnesota for J.J. McCarthy, who is nursing a high ankle sprain. A former Pro Bowl quarterback with the Eagles, Wentz appeared to be destined for stardom until an injury late in the 2017 season changed the trajectory of his career. While he remained a starter through the 2021 season, Wentz has never fully realized the potential that he displayed prior to his injury.

While his career may not have gone according to plan, Wentz has yet another chance to show what he is still capable of with the Vikings. With the Vikings, Wentz gets a chance to work with Kevin O'Connell, who is arguably the NFL's best coach when it comes to mentoring quarterbacks. He also has the luxury of throwing the ball to one of the NFL's best receivers in Justin Jefferson.

Bengals vs. Vikings prediction, pick

This has the makings of an entertaining game between quarterbacks that have a lot to prove. While I expect Browning to make a bevy of big plays in the passing game, I also anticipate him making a few costly mistakes. That could be the difference in a game between two largely even teams. Pick: Bengals, Under 41.5