While it's technically not a must-win game, Sunday's showdown between the Bengals and Steelers certainly feels that way for both teams.

At 3-6, the Bengals haven't given themselves much leeway if they are going to make a run at the playoffs. Cincinnati's motivation to win Sunday's game was likely intensified with Joe Burrow's return to practice this week. If the Bengals can win this game, they would be 3-0 in the division and just one game behind the Steelers in the division standings.

After a 4-1 start, the Steelers are now 5-4 after losing three of their last four games that includes a loss to the Bengals back in Week 7. One of the biggest reasons for the Steelers' recent struggles has been the regression of the offense, especially on third down.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Steelers live

When: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 16 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -5.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel)

Bengals vs. Steelers: Need to know

Recent rematch. These teams faced each other a month ago in Cincinnati. In a shootout, the Bengals prevailed behind the precision passing of Joe Flacco, who went 31 of 47 for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Flacco out-dueled Rodgers, who threw four touchdowns but also tossed two interceptions. That win has been Cincinnati's only victory since Burrow went on injured reserve.

While they're one of the NFL's best red zone teams on both sides of the ball, the Steelers are struggling mightily on third down. Pittsburgh's offense is 26th in the league in that department, while its defense is just 22nd in the NFL. The Steelers' offense was a putrid 7 of 33 on third down in their last three games.

Rodgers is coming off of one worst games of his career. During Pittsburgh's Week 10 loss to the Chargers, the former league MVP completed just 51.6% of his passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Rodgers has since acknowledged that he was uncharacteristically off his game.

There's been a lot of talk in Pittsburgh this week about the involvement -- or lack thereof -- of running back Jaylen Warren. Despite being arguably the team's most effective skill player, Warren was on the field for just 46% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in Los Angeles. He was not on the field for a single third down.

T.J. Watt is just one sack away from passing older brother JJ Watt. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt racked up 114.5 sacks during his 12-year career.

Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, pick

Defense is the biggest difference between the two teams. While neither unit has been stellar this season, the Steelers' defense still has the ability to take over a game. They did exactly that two weeks ago against the Colts, and I think they'll do it again in a game that the Steelers are looking at as a must-win. Pick: Steelers -5.5; Over 49.5