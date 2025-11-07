Two AFC East rivals face off in South Beach this Sunday, as Tua Tagovailoa and the 2-7 Miami Dolphins host Josh Allen and the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. Miami is coming off a mini-bye following its 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday, while the Bills are riding high following a 28-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins moved on from general manager Chris Grier last week, but coach Mike McDaniel is expected to keep his job through the end of the season. Miami is off to its worst nine-game start under McDaniel, and just experienced the largest home loss of the McDaniel era last week (22 points). With that being said, the Dolphins were competitive with the Bills in Week 3.

The Bills on the other hand appear to be surging following their Week 7 bye. Buffalo ran over the Carolina Panthers, 40-9, in Week 8, then Allen completed 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and scored three total touchdowns against Patrick Mahomes last week. His 88.5% completion percentage vs. the Chiefs was the highest in a single game in franchise history.

Let's break down this Week 10 showdown, but first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Bills vs. Dolphins live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV : CBS | Stream: Paramount+

: CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -9.5; O/U 49.5 (via FanDuel)

Bills vs. Dolphins: Need to know

Last week, Cook snapped the Chiefs' 27-game streak without allowing a 100-yard rusher by scampering for 114 yards following a 216-yard outing vs. the Panthers the week prior. Cook's 857 rushing yards through eight games are the most by a Bills player since O.J. Simpson in 1975, and his 108.4 rushing yards per game lead the league.

Last week, Cook snapped the Chiefs' 27-game streak without allowing a 100-yard rusher by scampering for 114 yards following a 216-yard outing vs. the Panthers the week prior. Cook's 857 rushing yards through eight games are the most by a Bills player since O.J. Simpson in 1975, and his 108.4 rushing yards per game lead the league. Is De'Von Achane one of the most explosive players ever? If the Dolphins are going to pull off this upset, running back De'Von Achane will be important. He has the sixth-most scrimmage yards (880) in the NFL this season, and you may be surprised to learn that his 5.42 yards per rush ranks No. 1 in NFL history among players that rush at least 10 times per game -- above even Bo Jackson and Jamaal Charles! Achane's 5.9 yards per touch (minimum 15 touches per game) also rank most in NFL history above Jahmyr Gibbs and Christian McCaffrey.

Bills vs. Dolphins prediction, pick



Despite being 14-2 vs. the Dolphins, did you know that Allen is just 7-8-1 against the spread vs. Miami? This line is also the largest spread McDaniel has faced as a home underdog. Still, I'm going to take Buffalo to keep rolling. The Bills have averaged 34 points per game in back-to-back wins after averaging 17 points per game in back-to-back losses. Pick: Bills -9.5, Under 49.5