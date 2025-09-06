Week 1 of the 2025 regular season will include a prime time game between two of the NFL's best teams. The Ravens' showdown against the Bills is also a rematch of last year's thrilling divisional round playoff game.

Buffalo's 27-25 win over Baltimore that night capped off what was yet another disappointing playoff loss for the Ravens during the Lamar Jackson era. The loss is largely remembered for tight end Mark Andrews' drop on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

This season, both teams are hoping to shed their labels as very good teams that continuously come up short in the playoffs. Along with the Chiefs, the Bills and Ravens have been considered to be the AFC's three best teams for the past several years, and that is once again the narrative entering Week 1 of the 2025 regular season. And given the Chiefs' loss to the Chargers Friday night, whoever wins this game likely will be seen as the AFC frontrunner.

Here's a look at where to watch the game, along with odds and a prediction for the AFC showdown.

Where to watch Bills vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 7 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV: NBC

NBC | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -1.5; O/U 50.5 (via DraftKings)

Bills vs. Ravens: Need to know

MVP vs. MVP. The game features the NFL's last two league MVPs in Jackson and Josh Allen. A two-time league MVP, Jackson didn't win the award for a third time last year despite having arguably his best season to date. The award instead went to Allen, whose victory was likely attributed to the fact that his success was done with significantly less help.

Fewest mistakes wins. Andrews' drop and three Ravens turnovers (including a fumble by Andrews) played a critical role in outcome the last time these teams faced each other. Really, turnovers has been the main reason why the Ravens haven't reached a Super Bowl yet with Jackson under center.

New era. After 13 seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have a new kicker after releasing Justin Tucker this offseason. Sunday night will be the NFL debut for new Ravens kicker Tyler Loop, a 2025 sixth-round pick who made 83.8% of his field goal tries during his time at Arizona.

Bills vs. Ravens prediction, pick

Per usual, the Bills have a good team, led by Allen. And being at home on prime time certainly gives them an advantage. That being said, the Ravens are simply a better team and should win this game if they avoid the self-inflicted wounds that cost them back in January.

Expect the usual production from Jackson and Derrick Henry, who last year recorded the 10th-most prolific rushing season in NFL history. But don't forget about Baltimore's revamped defense that includes the offseason additions of safety Malaki Starks and pass rusher Mike Green.

Baltimore is expecting its defense to truly complement its offense this season, starting with Sunday night's showdown in Buffalo.

Pick: Ravens 27, Bills 20