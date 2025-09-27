The 0-3 New Orleans Saints have a challenge ahead of them facing the 3-0 Buffalo Bills. To make it even more difficult for the Saints, they have to go to Buffalo and play in front of Bills Mafia at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills lead the league in multiple categories, including rushing yards per game (163.0), rushing yards (489) and rushing touchdowns (7). They are fifth in passing yards (771) and Josh Allen has only taken four sacks and has yet to throw an interception.

As well as the Bills are playing, the Saints are struggling just as much. They haven't made a splash in any area and could use improvements in all three phases. New Orleans has given up 70 points in the last two weeks.

Where to watch Bills vs. Saints live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 28 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow along: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -15.5; O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

Bills vs. Saints: Need to know

Bills coming off of a long off week. The Bills have extra time to prep for this matchup, because in Week 3 they played on Thursday night. Their last game was Sept. 18 which means they had 10 days between games. The Bills are dangerous anyway, but especially with extra rest and time to prep.

Bills are dominant at home. The Bills have 13 straight regular season wins at home. If win this week, they'll be just one win away from tying the franchise record (15) for most consecutive home wins set from 1990 to 1991.

Spencer Rattler by the numbers. The Saints quarterback has a 67.2 completion percentage, 639 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and has taken six sacks so far this season. He's had some bright moments, but hasn't consistently found success leading the New Orleans offense.

Bills vs. Saints prediction, pick

I expect Allen and Co. to find the end zone a lot tomorrow. I think the Bills win this one easily and improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2020. Pick: Bills, Over 47.5