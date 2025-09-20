A mere two weeks into the NFL season, the power dynamics of the AFC West have changed dramatically. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have lorded over the division for a decade, are 0-2 and searching for answers at the bottom of the standings. In their place at the top are the Los Angeles Chargers, who now have the opportunity to take a commanding lead in pursuit of the division title.

After back-to-back AFC West victories over the Chiefs in Week 1 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, the Chargers enter Week 3 looking to complete the divisional trifecta as they host the Denver Broncos. After beginning the season in Brazil before a road trip to Vegas last week, this will serve as the Bolts' home opener and presents a major opportunity for them to strike fear into the hearts of their rivals.

The Broncos, however, are no pushover -- they took care of business in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, and they could've easily been 2-0 themselves had they been able to close out the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Having not done so, the Chargers can expect to get the best shot of an upstart Broncos team led by coach Sean Payton.

Broncos vs. Chargers: Need to know

Is Justin Herbert a true (early season) MVP contender? It is a fool's errand to try and handicap the NFL's Most Valuable Player through two weeks of the season, but if Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's performance holds up, there's a good chance it could eventually end up being him. Herbert has been exceptional through his first two games, as he has thrown for 560 yards and five touchdowns while not throwing a single interception. Herbert has long been regarded as one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks, but to this point in his career he has been dogged by a lack of postseason success or something else to help him reach elite status. Another exceptional passing performance, particularly against a third-straight division opponent, would go a long way towards making the case that he's the best player in pro football right now.

Can the Broncos bounce back from disappointment? After being put at the mercy of the kicking game a week ago, the Broncos were left kicking themselves over a game they likely feel they should've won. Denver was up 28-20 midway through the third quarter and held the Colts to only field goals the rest of the game, but they themselves failed to score and opened up a chance for a late comeback by Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor, which ended in Spencer Shrader kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired. While the Broncos proved a great deal in returning to the playoffs a year ago, their early season gut punch will be a major test of their character as they now try to prevent a 1-1 start from turning into 1-2.

Broncos vs. Chargers prediction, pick

The Chargers are listed as the favorite in this game at -2.5, and I'll give the nod to the home team in this matchup based in part on the two coaches patrolling each sideline. The Broncos have had the Bolts' number historically, but the Chargers were able to turn the tables last year with a sweep of Denver, continuing Jim Harbaugh's success against Sean Payton from his time with the 49ers, where he went 3-1 against Payton's Saints, including in a classic NFC divisional game in 2011. Most other things equal, I'll go with Harbaugh's coaching in giving the Chargers the upper hand in what should be a tight game. Pick: Chargers, Over 46