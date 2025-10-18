For the first time in a long time, there has been genuine excitement around the Denver Broncos and their full capabilities. After returning to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade last season, the Broncos have started this campaign by putting up a 4-2 record, which has been built largely thanks to their current three-game winning streak. Under coach Sean Payton, the Broncos have built one of the NFL's fiercest and most punishing defenses, but the introduction of stability at quarterback through 2024 first round pick Bo Nix has been a key ingredient in Denver's success.

In some ways, the Broncos' lead is one that the New York Giants are trying to follow. After naming 2025 first round pick Jaxson Dart their starting quarterback, the Giants have won two of their last three games and are coming off one of their biggest wins in years, having dominated their longtime tormentors in the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to the play of Dart as well as rookie running back Cam Skattebo. Despite a 2-4 record, the Giants have begun to show what they can be capable of on their best days, as the energy Dart & Skattebo have infused into the offense has complemented a ferocious Big Blue pass rush very well.

Bet Giants vs. Broncos at Bet365 Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets using the bonus code CBSBET365:

With their eyes towards making potential runs into what lies beyond mid-October, the Broncos and Giants will meet this Sunday at Mile High for a Week 7 matchup pitting two of the NFL's most prominent upstarts against each other.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Giants live

When: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -7; O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

Broncos vs. Giants: Need to know

Great on great. One of the keys to the dominance of Denver's defense has been the emergence of linebacker Nik Bonitto as not just one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL, but also a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate. After earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2024, Bonitto currently leads the NFL with eight sacks and has recorded sacks in four games in a row, including the Broncos' nine sack performance last week against the New York Jets.

However, Bonitto hasn't reckoned with an offensive lineman quite like Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has greatly elevated Big Blue's line since he returned to the lineup in Week 3 after recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered a season ago. Thomas has returned to playing at an All-Pro level, as he has been dominant on tape and not allowed a single pressure in 86 pass-blocking snaps according to PFF. The Bonitto-Thomas matchup could go a long way towards deciding this game, and Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles also projects to have his hands full with a Giants pass rush featuring another prospective Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Brian Burns, who boasts seven sacks already this season.

Giants defensive changeup. After repeated lapses early in the season by the Giants defense, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen had been the subject of great criticism for running a vanilla scheme lacking in both disguises and aggression alike. But against the Eagles, the Giants defense suddenly played a much more dynamic and aggressive game, a change which apparently occurred after its players pushed Bowen to do so. It worked wonders, as the Giants stifled a star-studded Eagles offense by stopping the run, forcing two takeaways, and holding them to just 1 of 9 on third down. Should Bowen continue to call his defense that way, the Giants' dominance could carry over into this week, as the Broncos' offense was held largely in check and limited to just 13 points and 246 total yards by the Jets just a week ago.

Broncos vs. Giants prediction, pick

Despite the Giants' victory over the Super Bowl champion Eagles, oddsmakers continue to lean heavily in the Broncos favor as Denver is favored by -7 in this matchup. Despite that, the spark that Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have been for the Giants opens up a world of week-to-week possibilities for them, including this week considering how the Broncos looked far from unbeatable against the lowly Jets. For the first time in some time, it feels like anything is possible for the Giants, including this week. Pick: Giants +7; Under 40.5