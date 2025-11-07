The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are facing off in a game that could end up having draft implications. The Browns sit at 2-6 and last in the AFC North, while the Jets are 1-7 and also last in their division, the AFC East.

While neither team is having an incredible season, which is putting it mildly, some changes both squads made prior to last week's trade deadline could have big impacts on not just this game but the rest of the season. The trade deadline move that shook up the league was the Jets sending the 2022 No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. They also sent their 2019 No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Leading up to the game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that for the second-straight year, he will be giving up play-calling duties to his offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees.

Where to watch Browns vs. Jets live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 9 | 1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports App Odds: Browns -2.5; O/U 37.5 (via DraftKings)

Browns vs. Jets: Need to know

Who'll be Jets' QB1? During Monday's press conference, coach Aaron Glenn wouldn't say Tyrod Taylor would be the starter for Week 10. Glenn did compliment Fields' 244 yard, one touchdown performance against the Bengals, saying the QB "did a hell of a job" against them. Taylor is 0-1 in starts this year, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It'll be a new New York defense. The Jets defense will look a lot different without Gardner and Williams. New York wasn't winning games even with the two All-Pros and decided that investing in their future was more important than their present. Their defense had been allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards up to this point and so it will be interesting how their approach and effectiveness in shutting down opposing offenses looks without their two former stars.

The Jets defense will look a lot different without Gardner and Williams. New York wasn't winning games even with the two All-Pros and decided that investing in their future was more important than their present. Their defense had been allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards up to this point and so it will be interesting how their approach and effectiveness in shutting down opposing offenses looks without their two former stars. Both teams are coming off byes. Both teams had a chance to have a much-needed reset in Week 9. The Jets last game was their first win of the season, when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 39-38. Can New York recapture that momentum and start a winning streak? The Browns most recent contest was a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

Browns vs. Jets prediction, pick

Considering the struggles that exist on both sides, this is a difficult one to pick. I'm agreeing with the betting odds this week and picking Cleveland to have a slight edge. Pick: Browns -2.5; Under 37.5