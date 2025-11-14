Don't look now, but here come the Baltimore Ravens. After a brutal 1-5 start to the season, the Ravens have won three straight and will look to get to .500 for the first time since Week 2 when they visit the Browns for a Week 11 AFC North clash.

Baltimore's lone win during that 1-5 start was a 41-17 domination of the Browns in Week 2. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes, and Roquan Smith returned a Joe Flacco fumble 63 yards for a touchdown in what was a comprehensive win and what remains the Ravens' highest-scoring game this season. That game, however, was in Baltimore. This one will be in Cleveland, where the Ravens have lost three of their past four games. The Browns will be looking to make life difficult for Jackson and Derrick Henry -- who had just 23 rushing yards in the Week 2 meeting -- while hoping to get improved offense following their extended break.

Kevin Stefanski has stuck with Dillon Gabriel as his starting quarterback despite the rookie out of Oregon struggling, and he'll be looking to turn things around and get the 2-7 Browns back in the win column.

Here's how to watch this divisional matchup as well as odds, keys to the game and a pick.

Where to watch Browns vs. Ravens live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 16 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Ravens -7.5; O/U 39.5 (via FanDuel)

Browns vs. Ravens: Need to know

Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level. Jackson likely won't win MVP considering he missed three games with a hamstring injury, but he has nevertheless been one of the league's very best this season. Jackson entered Week 11 leading the NFL in passer rating (127.1) and touchdown rate (10.2%) and in the top five in touchdown-to-interception ratio (15 to 1), yards per attempt (8.5) and completion percentage (70%). His presence has completely revitalized an offense that floundered without him, and he'll need to play at a high level against a talented Browns defense.

Jackson likely won't win MVP considering he missed three games with a hamstring injury, but he has nevertheless been one of the league's very best this season. Jackson entered Week 11 leading the NFL in passer rating (127.1) and touchdown rate (10.2%) and in the top five in touchdown-to-interception ratio (15 to 1), yards per attempt (8.5) and completion percentage (70%). His presence has completely revitalized an offense that floundered without him, and he'll need to play at a high level against a talented Browns defense. Ravens' defense has experienced a major turnaround. Though Jackson garners most of the headlines, Baltimore's defense has had a dramatic mid-season turnaround. Through the first five weeks of the season, the Ravens were 28th in yards per play allowed and were giving up big plays left and right while hardly creating any havoc with turnovers or pressure. But the trade for safety Alohi Gilman has been a huge boost, allowing Baltimore to play three safeties -- Gilman, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks -- as its base defense. Since Week 6, the Ravens have allowed just 14.5 points per game, third-best in the NFL.

Though Jackson garners most of the headlines, Baltimore's defense has had a dramatic mid-season turnaround. Through the first five weeks of the season, the Ravens were 28th in yards per play allowed and were giving up big plays left and right while hardly creating any havoc with turnovers or pressure. But the trade for safety Alohi Gilman has been a huge boost, allowing Baltimore to play three safeties -- Gilman, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks -- as its base defense. Since Week 6, the Ravens have allowed just 14.5 points per game, third-best in the NFL. Beware of Myles Garrett. The Browns are going through yet another trying season, but that hasn't stopped Myles Garrett from making another strong run at Defensive Player of the Year, an award he won in 2023 and finished third in the voting for last year. Garrett already has 11 sacks this season, an NFL high and on pace to challenge the all-time single season record of 22.5, shared by Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021). Garrett had a five-sack day against the Patriots in Week 8 and had 1.5 sacks of Jackson in Week 2.

Browns vs. Ravens pick, prediction

Though Cleveland has been a tough place to play for the Ravens in recent years, we can't see Baltimore dropping another game there. Jackson is too good, the defense is heading in the right direction, and the Ravens, with no room for error, will continue to play sound, focused football in a straightforward victory. Pick: Ravens -7.5, Over 39.5