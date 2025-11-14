One of the best interconference matchups of Week 11 takes place in Buffalo, as Josh Allen and the Bills host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These are two of the three teams to make the playoffs in each of the last five years, while the two quarterbacks taken first (Mayfield) and seventh (Allen) in the 2018 draft are two of three NFL players to account for 60 total touchdowns since 2024.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 28-23 loss to Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Tampa Bay struggled to contain rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who exploded for 147 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills are also coming off a loss -- a surprising 30-13 defeat that came at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. James Cook was held to 53 yards rushing, while the offense committed three turnovers.

The Bills have lost three out of the last five games after starting 4-0, while the Buccaneers have lost two out of their past three after starting 5-1. Let's break down this important matchup, but first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Bills live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 16 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -5.5; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel)

Buccaneers vs. Bills: Need to know

Bills are struggling to defend the run. Bucky Irving returned to practice this week, and if he does suit up for the first time since Week 4, he has a favorable matchup. The Bills rank bottom three in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game (147.6), opponent yards per rush (5.5) and opponent rushing touchdowns (14).

Bills are dominant in Buffalo. The Bills are 15-1 in their past 16 home games, with the lone loss coming to the Patriots in Week 5. Sean McDermott is 92-48 as the Bills coach, which is tied for the fifth-most wins through nine seasons by an NFL coach. The only coaches that have won more games through nine seasons are George Seifert (106), Paul Brown (96), Mike McCarthy (94) and John Madden (94).

Emeka Egbuka is a heavy favorite to win OROY. Tampa Bay's Egbuka is -160 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year over at FanDuel Sportsbook, as he leads all first-year players with 677 yards receiving and six receiving touchdowns. Against the Patriots last Sunday, he caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Buccaneers vs. Bills prediction, pick



The Buccaneers are 17-8 against the spread as an underdog since Mayfield joined the team in 2023, which is the best mark in the NFL, while the Bills are 2-5 against the spread as a favorite this season. Mayfield has 12 outright wins as an underdog with the Buccaneers, which again, ranks most in the NFL. I'll take the Bills to win this game at home, but 5.5 points is a bit too much. Pick: Buccaneers +5.5; Over 47.5