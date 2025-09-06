There was once a time when the NFC South was as wide open a division as there was in the NFL. Year after year, the balance of power in the division continually shifted, until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put a stop to it all: After years of living under the thumbs of the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers rose up to win Super Bowl LV, and the South has run through Tampa Bay ever since.

With four-straight division titles in hand and in the midst of one of the greatest periods of sustained success in franchise history, the Buccaneers will now begin their pursuit of a fifth-straight NFC South title in 2025. The first step towards doing so will be a divisional road trip up to Atlanta, where they will face off against the Atlanta Falcons, who after years of gradual growth hope they can be the ones to knock off Tampa and try to claim their first division crown since 2016.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons live

When: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Need to know

Penix point: Much of what defines the 2025 season for the Falcons will be how Michael Penix, the No. 8-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, performs in his first full season as Atlanta's starting quarterback. Following a midseason collapse by veteran incumbent Kirk Cousins, Penix started the final three games of his rookie season, going 1-2 and completing 58.1% of his passes for 775 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. Penix now assumes the helm of a talented Falcons offense that was a contender for the NFC South title before Cousins' play sharply fell off down the stretch of last season, but does so without offensive lineman Kaleb McGary who suffered a season-ending injury in training camp.

Offensive fireworks: Both games between the Buccaneers and Falcons a year ago were shootouts, as the two teams' offenses matched up equally well and created back-and-forth battles that Atlanta came out on top of both times. The Falcons beat the Bucs, 36-30, in overtime of Week 5, then held off a late rally by Tampa Bay to win. 31-26, in Week 8. Better performance against the Falcons' passing game will be key for Tampa Bay, as their pass defense surrendered 742 yards to Kirk Cousins between the two games in this series one year ago.

Tampa Bay's overall success on offense one year ago led to offensive coordinator Liam Coen being hired away by the Jacksonville Jaguars, meaning the Bucs will have to navigate a change in playcaller if they want to keep up their performance on offense. Josh Grizzard takes over as offensive coordinator after earning a promotion from pass game coordinator in 2024.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons prediction, pick

The Buccaneers are favored in this matchup at -1.5, which is no surprise given all that is constant in Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield has re-established himself as a star at quarterback over the past two years, and it certainly helps that his support system from All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans to an excellent offensive line headlined by left tackle Tristan Wirfs is as good as any in football. The Falcons are no pushover, especially not in their own building, but Michael Penix still has plenty to prove as a starting quarterback before I can confidently side with them over the established power of the NFC South over the last half decade. Pick: Tampa Bay -1.5